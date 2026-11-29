Thanksgiving week consists of wall-to-wall football, with 16 NFL games stretched over six days.

The Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers kicked things off on Thanksgiving Eve, where running back Blake Corum and a Super Bowl-caliber defense propelled the Rams to their fifth straight win.

Then came three Turkey Day nail-biters: The Chicago Bears stunned the Detroit Lions with a last-second touchdown, the Joe Milton-led Philadelphia Eagles mounted the largest Thanksgiving Day comeback in NFL history against the Dallas Cowboys, and the Buffalo Bills took another step toward earning the AFC's No. 1 seed by squeaking past the Kansas Chiefs with a game-winning field goal.

On Black Friday, the Pittsburgh Steelers put the Aaron Rodgers circus in the rearview mirror to dominate the Denver Broncos.

The fireworks will likely carry into Sunday, where nine games take place in the 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. windows. The Cleveland Browns then host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night before the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers conclude the week on Monday night.

Here are the top storylines to monitor across the NFL in Week 12.

(Teams on bye: None)

Now or never

The Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans entered the season with high expectations. Instead, both teams have disappointed, putting themselves in desperate positions with seven weeks to play.

Injuries, including the loss of All-Pro quarterback Lamar Jackson, have dramatically hampered first-year coach Jesse Minter's efforts to contend, as the Ravens have lost six straight following a 4-1 start. After a 35-33 loss to the Panthers last week, Baltimore is in danger of falling too far behind in the race for the AFC's final wild-card spot.

Houston, meanwhile, enters the game 4-6 after uncharacteristic defensive struggles have caused it to lose five one-score games. The shortcomings have spoiled the efforts of quarterback C.J. Stroud, who is enjoying a career year while completing 64 percent of his passes for 22 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Both teams need strong finishes to save their seasons. The Texans currently sit ninth in the AFC while the Ravens are 11th. A loss Sunday will not eliminate either from postseason contention, but an already gaping hole becomes that much more challenging to escape.

(Ravens at Texans, 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Richardson's second chance

As their season continues to spiral, the Indianapolis Colts have elected to give the Anthony Richardson Sr. experiment one more go-round.

Richardson, the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, missed all but four games during his rookie campaign due to injury, was benched amid a rocky second season and spent the last year and a half as a backup.

Following the release of quarterback Daniel Jones last week, Richardson gets another crack at starting in the NFL.

Richardson takes over an offense ranked among the worst in the league, averaging 276.6 yards and 19.2 points per contest. Jones owned one of the lowest completion percentages (58.4) and passer ratings (65.4) among starting quarterbacks and had thrown just seven touchdown passes to go with 13 interceptions in 11 starts.

The bar clearly isn't very high, but for Richardson to stick as the long-term starter, he will have to execute with far greater consistency and effectiveness than during his first stint. He will face a New York Giants defense that just held quarterback Trevor Lawrence and a previously impressive Jacksonville Jaguars offense in check, and for the season has held opponents to 193.4 passing yards (fifth-fewest) and a passer rating of 84.6.

At 6-3-1, the Giants lead the NFC East and hope to build momentum down the stretch, hold off the surging Washington Commanders and secure their first divisional title since 2011.

(Giants at Colts, 1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Niners-Hawks II

The last time these NFC West rivals and conference heavyweights faced off, quarterback Brock Purdy directed two late scoring drives to lead the San Francisco 49ers to a 32-29 statement victory in Week 5.

They meet again seven weeks later, this time in Santa Clara, Calif., where coach Kyle Shanahan and his team aim to complete the season sweep and strengthen their position atop the NFC.

Purdy is coming off his finest performance of the season, completing 21 of 26 passes for 255 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in a 35-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City.

The 49ers face another top-rated defense Sunday but will do so without Purdy, who was ruled out with an ankle injury. San Francisco will turn to backup Mac Jones, who went 5-3 as a starter in place of Purdy last season. Jones has one pass attempt in three relief appearances this season.

The Seahawks boast the league's best pass defense, holding opponents to 149.4 yards per game and a 76.7 passer rating. Safety Julian Love and cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett lead the team with two interceptions apiece. Love also has a team-high seven pass breakups while Pritchett and linebacker Ernest Jones IV each have five.

Purdy and the Commanders' Marcus Mariota are the only quarterbacks to record multiple touchdown passes against Seattle's defense this season.

Super Bowl-winning quarterback Sam Darnold will make his return Sunday after missing the past two games with a quad injury. Darnold owns a 2-3 record in games he has started and finished, and he has thrown 10 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions. His completion percentage has dropped from 67.7 percent last season to 60.2 percent in 2026.

Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris' unit will aim to extend his struggles. San Francisco is tied for sixth in the NFL with 16 takeaways and has forced multiple turnovers in three straight games (all wins).

With a victory, the 49ers' odds to secure the top seed in the NFC and a first-round bye would increase to 83 percent, according to The Athletic's NFL Playoff Simulator. The Seahawks, meanwhile, need a win to keep pace with the Rams for the final wild-card spot.

(Seahawks at 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

Momentum for Washington?

After a tumultuous 1-4-1 start to the season, the Washington Commanders emerged from their Week 7 bye with a sense of urgency and have since gone 3-1, including a dramatic last-second comeback victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.

A young defense has displayed significant improvement in recent weeks, and quarterback Jayden Daniels and the offense finally seem to have gained confidence and direction after some listless performances over the first half of the season. Daniels has directed game-winning drives in each of the past two weeks.

Washington, which hadn't won consecutive games since January of 2025, still has ground to make up in the NFC East, where the Giants lead with a 6-3-1 record and the Cowboys rank third at 5-7. On Sunday, the Commanders have a road matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, who find themselves on a three-game losing streak in which they haven't scored more than seven points in a game.

The Commanders will see a familiar face at quarterback in Josh Johnson, who made two starts and five total appearances during the team's injury-riddled 2025 campaign. Last week, Johnson completed 18 of 31 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown in a 34-7 loss to the Chiefs.

This game represents a prime opportunity for the Commanders to post their first three-game win streak since 2024 and make things interesting in the division.

(Commanders at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

Unexpected intrigue

Very few expected the Raiders or Browns to be relevant this season. As the calendar approaches December, both teams are playing meaningful games.

Repeated fourth-quarter magic has the Browns as the No. 7 seed in the AFC, while the Raiders, despite dealing starting quarterback Kirk Cousins to the Vikings at the trade deadline, still have a chance, albeit slim, to make the postseason with reigning No. 1 draft pick Fernando Mendoza under center.

These underdogs face off Sunday night on the national stage, where Cleveland will try to remain within striking distance of Cincinnati for first place in the AFC North.

Meanwhile, the Raiders hope Mendoza can translate signs of promise exhibited in his first two starts in hopes of snapping a three-game losing streak. Last week, Mendoza threw three touchdowns in a 38-24 loss to the Broncos. He excelled under pressure, completing six of 11 passes for 118 yards and a score.

Mendoza will have to deliver on third downs against a Browns defense that holds opponents to a 38.2 percent conversion rate in that department. And he may have to deliver late-game heroics. He'll square off with quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has directed six game-winning drives this season.

Will this year's top rookie shine in his first nationally televised game, or will the Browns continue their resilient ways and remain the unlikeliest contender?

(Raiders at Browns, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.