NFL Week 12 injuries to monitor for Sunday's games
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NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest injury updates ahead of Week 12's Sunday games.
- READ: Week 12 injury report
INJURIES
- WR Denzel Boston (quad) is unlikely to play against the Raiders, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported. Boston is officially listed as questionable.
INJURIES
- QB Quinn Ewers is dealing with an illness, the team announced. Ewers is officially active for Sunday's game against the Titans.
- K Cam Little is dealing with an illness, the team announced. Little is officially active.
INJURIES
- TE Brock Bowers (ankle) is unlikely to play against the Browns, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Bowers is officially questionable for Sunday night's game.
INJURIES
- WR Mike Evans (Achilles) is expected to play against the Seahawks, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.
INJURIES
- G Quenton Nelson (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the 49ers, but ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Seattle believes Nelson will return in Week 13 against the Cowboys on Dec. 7.
INJURIES
- C Lucas Patrick (back) was added to the injury report and is questionable to play against the Cardinals.
OTHER NEWS
- WR Brandon Aiyuk, who signed with Washington's practice squad this past week, will not play Sunday against the Cardinals, and the Commanders are targeting Week 14's game against the Texans on Dec. 12 for his debut.