NFL Week 12 game picks: Seahawks, Broncos get back on track

Key matchup: Tennessee vs. the game clock. The Eagles have run 717 offensive plays from scrimmage in 2014; only the Colts and Steelers have run more, and the latter squad hasn't had its bye week yet. The Titans' defense is in the midst of what is, at best, a middling campaign. To limit possessions in this game -- and thus keep rookie quarterback Zach Mettenberger out of a track meet -- Tennessee should lean on Bishop Sankey, who had 11 carries against the Steelers on Monday. Give the rookie twice as many totes and see what he can do. The Titans aren't making the playoffs anyway.

**X-factor:** The [Eagles](/teams/philadelphiaeagles/profile?team=PHI)' offensive line. The group is mostly whole once again, with center [Jason Kelce](/player/jasonkelce/2495298/profile) and left guard [Evan Mathis](/player/evanmathis/2506418/profile) returning to the lineup in Weeks 9 and Week 10, respectively. That said, the right side of the line has struggled immensely -- and Kelce has been getting a bit too creative with those shotgun snaps. We just saw Pittsburgh [regain control of a contest](http://www.nfl.com/gamecenter/2014111700/2014/REG11/steelers@titans) with the [Titans](/teams/tennesseetitans/profile?team=TEN) by pounding the ball with [Le'Veon Bell](/player/le'veonbell/2540175/profile). It sure would be nice if [LeSean McCoy](/player/leseanmccoy/79607/profile) had some of those holes to run through.