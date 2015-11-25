NFL Week 12 game picks: Chiefs keep rolling; Pats move to 11-0

Turkey Day Treats, that's what we have to be thankful for ... courtesy of the NFL's Week 12 sked.
Knowing that so many of you football heads will be spending time with family, and because of the release of "Creed" (which has to be better than "Rocky V," right?), we're going to stick and move through the picks. No bogging you down with crazy Next Gen TI Graphing calculator stats or Youtube Videos of some Van Damme movie. Nope, below is straight talk on an important week of games. But first, some accounting to be done ...
Agree, strongly, that Terrell Davis belongs in the Hall of Fame. I am still researching this "Gayle" Sayers you speak of ... she must have been a heckuva force to make it into Canton after an evidently short career.
Davis' Broncos face the Patriots in the matchup of the weekend, with home-field advantage implications in tow. As for the rest of the games, all of them important, see below. And, of course, feel free to share your take ... @HarrisonNFL is the place.
Now, let's get to it ...
Elliot Harrison went 9-5 on his predictions for Week 11, giving him a record of 93-67 so far this season.
The Jaguars' secondary got hit with several penalties last Thursday, and had Marcus Mariota been throwing to healthy starters at wideout, it might have allowed twice as many points. #SDvsJAX
Side note: It would be nice if a fantastic player for both these franchises, Tim McDonald, ever received a Canton mention. McDonald was a rookie in St. Louis before the team moved to Phoenix in 1988. He made six Pro Bowls and won a Super Bowl in San Francisco, while being one of the smartest players at the safety position in the '90s. He could position any of his teammates like a coach on the field. #ARIvsSF
1) McCown is the better start against an exploitable Ravens defense that allowed him 457 yards and two scores in Baltimore.
2) Baltimore is relying on Matt Schaub, Buck Allen and Kamar Aiken this weekend -- not exactly Johnny Unitas, Lenny Moore and Raymond Berry.
1) Romo and the Cowboys' passing attack will present as large of a challenge as any offense Carolina has faced yet.
2) Josh Norman hasn't yet faced a Dez Bryant-like receiver (with an adequate QB throwing him the ball).
3) The short week on the road after a blowout win plays to the Cowboys' favor.
4) The Panthers are due for a fall at some point. This matchup at AT&T Stadium presents their toughest matchup in the remaining schedule.
5) Don't worry, the Bucs' awful unis still won't catch Riverboat Ron's guys.
