NFL Week 12 game picks: Chiefs keep rolling; Pats move to 11-0

No Brady-Manning rivalry game? So be it. The only thing more tired than that storyline are those Extenze commercials with Jimmy Johnson. Actually, I enjoy those more. Sure, those quarterbacks have squared off in important games, but there is so much more to these teams than those players, especially the Broncos. The defense saved the day in Chicago and is allowing the second-fewest points per game (behind New England). Phillips' group paces the league in yards per game, yards per play, sacks and a bunch of sub-categories that you would only appreciate if you regularly toiled at World of Warcraft with a soggy bowl of Cinnamon Life. New England has started nine different guys on the offensive line, while the ground attack averages less than four yards per carry. Newbie QBs are historically terrible versus Bill Belichick and Co. #uglygame #NEvsDEN