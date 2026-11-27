NFL Week 12 fantasy sleepers: Fernando Mendoza, Dylan Sampson could produce on Sunday night
Happy Thanksgiving, everyone.
I sincerely hope you enjoyed your feasts of food and football with family. After all, there’s so much to be thankful for at this time of year.
That perfect pumpkin pie your grandmother makes. The warm apple cider by the fireplace. The third plate of the undisputed best side dish (I’m of course talking about stuffing).
Or, from the fantasy side of things, having the No. 1 pick and drafting Jahmyr Gibbs. “Stealing” Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the back half of the first round. Picking up Jonah Coleman or Emmett Johnson off waivers.
As for me, I’m thankful for each and every one of you who have taken the time to check out this column every week. If any of the players I’ve listed this season have helped you win your week, that makes it all worth it.
This week, we’re switching it up a bit. With five games taking place before the weekend, the sleeper pool for Sunday/Monday is more shallow than usual. So, here’s a skeleton crew of potential diamonds in the rough on your waiver wire to help get you in the win column.
NOTE: All statistics come courtesy of Next Gen Stats, unless otherwise noted.
QUARTERBACK
With the No. 1 overall pick from the latest NFL draft making his prime-time debut in his third career start against a team fighting for a playoff spot, how could I not list Mendoza this week? He shined when the lights were brightest in his Heisman Trophy-winning season at Indiana, and I think he can do the same in the pros. Heck, he has to if the Raiders are going to win on Sunday night -- or in any game down the stretch, considering how dreadfully ineffective their ground game is.
Las Vegas ironically has posted its two highest run rates over expected of this season in Mendoza's two starts (+7.2% in Week 10, +8.6% in Week 11), but it still called passes about two-thirds of the time in each contest. Cleveland has been better against the pass than the run this season, but your Turkey Bowl team could do a good job bottling up this Raiders rushing attack. This is a bet on sheer passing volume, which Mendoza proved last week can lead to some promising fantasy days (22.88 points, QB3 in Week 11).
RUNNING BACKS
On the flip side of Sunday Night Football is a running back who's due for a breakout. Since returning to the lineup in Week 7, Sampson has established a solid floor, with no fewer than 7.7 fantasy points in each game, including two double-digit outings. A lot of that has come from the passing attack, where he has seen at least six targets in three straight games and has logged at least three grabs for 27 yards in four straight.
The one thing holding Sampson back is the fact that he hasn’t reached the end zone yet in 2026, but that could certainly change against the defense that’s allowed the most touchdowns (39) and highest success rate (48.2%) in the NFL through 11 weeks. Moreover, Las Vegas ranks dead last with a 61% success rate allowed and 0.48 EPA per dropback allowed on passing plays to RBs. That makes this as good an opportunity as there is for Sampson to have his best fantasy day of the year.
We’re applying a similar formula here with Gainwell, who has been a solid option for fantasy managers since Baker Mayfield returned to the lineup in Week 7. Kenny's posted at least 8.8 points in each of those games -- a stretch which started against these very Panthers -- with his production coming both on the ground (228 rushing yards in Weeks 7-8) and through the air (seven catches for 103 yards in Weeks 9-10). Only seven RBs in the league have longer active streaks of reaching that 8.8 figure.
Regardless of how Gainwell produces on Monday night, I strongly believe that his ceiling is as high as ever in a matchup with a Carolina team allowing the most points per game to RBs (28.2). The Panthers have let 12 different backs go over 11 points against them in their 10 games. Considering the state of Tampa Bay’s downfield passing attack, Gainwell should continue to be plenty involved by land or air -- and could be primed for his most productive fantasy game as a Buccaneer.
WIDE RECEIVERS
Parker Washington has established himself as Jacksonville's WR1, but Meyers has consistently been the second option at wideout for Trevor Lawrence. Jakobi has 33 catches on the season to Washington’s 44 and has gone over 10 points in three of his last five games. On the year, he’s been good for a 17.4% target share and 22.5% air yards share, each of which rank second on the team. Oh, and now Washington has been ruled out of Sunday's game.
Independent of what the season-long numbers might suggest, it feels like any and all active Jaguars are playable in fantasy this week against a reeling Titans defense that is allowing the most points per game to wide receivers in 2026 (a whopping 45.2). Jacksonville has been tricky when it comes to pass catchers because of its propensity to get ahead by multiple scores and run games out. But this feels like a spot where the Jags air out some frustration from last week’s loss and re-assert their dominance to put the league back on notice.
This is a deeper pull than usual, but certainly not an unfounded one. With Jordan Addison sidelined by a thumb injury over the past two weeks, Felton has been the clear second option for Kirk Cousins, only trailing Justin Jefferson with a 23.3% target share and 27.1% air yards share. That includes a whopping 12 targets last Sunday night in Mexico City, a mark that led the team. In that span, he has also run 66 routes after totaling 75 over the first nine weeks of the season.
With Addison continuing to miss practice time this week, Felton figures to be significantly involved in the passing game once again, especially against an Atlanta secondary that has been porous in recent weeks. In two games before last week's bye, the Falcons allowed six of the eight WRs who saw a target against them go over 11 points, surrendering an average of 14.2 points to those receivers. It’s a struggling unit that has an uphill battle to improvement, and the Vikings should take full advantage of that.
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TIGHT END
Just as we all expected, Gesicki led the high-flying Bengals with five catches and 77 yards last Monday night. Not like they have two all-world wide receivers in that offense, right? All jokes aside, I don’t expect that trend to necessarily continue, but I’ve been fond of Gesicki all year as a boom-or-bust option in fantasy. The only tight ends with more touchdowns this season are George Kittle and Isaiah Likely, but in his three games without scoring before last week, Gesicki had totaled just five points.
Perhaps last week's 12.7-point effort unlocked something for Gesicki ahead of a matchup against a Saints team allowing the seventh-most points per game to TEs this year. His season-long 9.2% target share does scare me, but he’s always a threat to score in the red zone, where the Bengals figure to live in this game against a so-so New Orleans defense. If he’s involved, he’ll produce; his 2.79 points per target lead all players with at least 30 targets this year.
DEFENSE
If you pay close attention, the Commanders are less of a sleeper and more of a must-start this week. They’re easily the top streaming option heading into a matchup with a Cardinals team that’ll be quarterbacked once again by Josh Johnson. Arizona was already a friendly matchup for opposing D/STs before getting this far down the depth chart, but the Cards have given up a dozen points per game to those units in their last two contests.
Washington’s defense hasn’t been anything special in fantasy with just one double-digit outing, which came against the Tanner McKee-led Eagles back in Week 8. But the unit has been coming on strong in real life, especially off the heels of a signature performance vs. Cincinnati on Monday Night Football. It won’t take that level of play to shut down a Cardinals offense that hasn’t scored more than seven points since Nov. 1. If the Commanders D/ST is on waivers in your league, it's a must-add and insta-start.