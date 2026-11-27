Happy Thanksgiving, everyone.

I sincerely hope you enjoyed your feasts of food and football with family. After all, there’s so much to be thankful for at this time of year.

That perfect pumpkin pie your grandmother makes. The warm apple cider by the fireplace. The third plate of the undisputed best side dish (I’m of course talking about stuffing).

Or, from the fantasy side of things, having the No. 1 pick and drafting Jahmyr Gibbs. “Stealing” Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the back half of the first round. Picking up Jonah Coleman or Emmett Johnson off waivers.

As for me, I’m thankful for each and every one of you who have taken the time to check out this column every week. If any of the players I’ve listed this season have helped you win your week, that makes it all worth it.

This week, we’re switching it up a bit. With five games taking place before the weekend, the sleeper pool for Sunday/Monday is more shallow than usual. So, here’s a skeleton crew of potential diamonds in the rough on your waiver wire to help get you in the win column.

NOTE: All statistics come courtesy of Next Gen Stats, unless otherwise noted.