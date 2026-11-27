NFL Week 12 bold predictions: Giants' Abdul Carter, Cam Skattebo go OFF; Tommy DeVito cooks Chargers
NFL.com analysts provide bold predictions -- spanning everything from team-based takes to fantasy forecasts -- for Week 12 of the 2026 season.
NOTE: All statistics come courtesy of Next Gen Stats, unless otherwise noted.
Gennaro Filice
Editor at Large
Giants' Carter doubles season sack total for the second time in as many weeks, logging FOUR in Indy
After recording just two sacks in his first nine games of the season, Abdul Carter had a pair last Sunday in New York's 23-18 upset of Jacksonville, racking up a career-high 12 QB pressures in an absolutely dominant display. But the second-year pass rusher refuses to rest on his laurels.
"Something I said to the team during training camp: What this sport is all about each week is having to prove and re-prove, so gotta do it again," Carter said this week, via the New York Post. "I could've done a lot better -- get a couple more sacks -- but we'll see."
This Sunday at Indianapolis, Carter does just that, doubling last week's total with four sacks, which inherently doubles his season count to eight. While Carter is dealing with a calf/ankle issue this week, Giants coach John Harbaugh said on Wednesday that "he should be fine for the game." That's bad news for the home team. Not only is Anthony Richardson making his first start for the Colts since December of 2024, but Indianapolis' depleted offensive line is yielding the third-highest pressure rate in the league at 42.6%.
Grant Gordon
Digital Content Editor
Baker, Bucs bounce back in a big way vs. division-leading Panthers
Hosting the NFC South-leading Panthers on Monday night, the Buccaneers need a win in the worst way. Per Next Gen Stats, the Bucs entered this week with a 28% chance to make the playoffs, with a win boosting that figure to 43% and a loss slashing it to 8%. If ever they needed a big game from Baker Mayfield, it’s in Week 12. Fortunately, Mayfield, the 2018 No. 1 overall pick, has won six of seven meetings against the 2023 draft's top selection, Bryce Young. Though Mayfield hasn’t thrown for more than a single touchdown in each of his last three starts against Carolina (including Tampa Bay's 43-13 win in Week 7), he will have his best outing of the season on Monday, producing three touchdown passes and his first 300-yard game since Week 17 of last season.
Ben McWilliams
Senior Researcher
Patriots' new starting QB dices up Chargers
714 days. That’s how long it will have been on Sunday since the last time Tommy DeVito was in our lives as a starting quarterback. Tommy Cutlets gives way to Tommy Chowder, as the former Giants quarterback will start for the Patriots with Drake Maye sidelined by a leg injury. In his eight career starts, DeVito has thrown seven touchdowns to just one interception, the best ratio by any QB in the NFL with at least five starts since 2023. I predict DeVito keeps the Patriots' playoff hopes alive by leading them to victory over the Chargers while throwing for five touchdowns with no interceptions.
Brooke Cersosimo
Senior Staff Editor
Second-year QB enjoys performance full of firsts
Kyle McCord has started the last two games for the Dolphins in place of injured Malik Willis. The 2025 sixth-round pick (selected by the Eagles) is 0-2 in those contests with zero passing touchdowns. On Sunday against the Jets, McCord will not only throw the first TD pass of his career but earn his first NFL victory over the visiting divisional foe.
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Bobby Kownack
Digital Content Producer
Skattebo dominates Colts on the ground -- and stays grounded!
There was a ton of buzz around the trade deadline regarding the Giants’ interest in acquiring a running back, such as the Colts’ Jonathan Taylor. Cam Skattebo remains their RB1, however, and he’s the ball-carrier who will score three touchdowns in Indianapolis on Sunday. Now for an even bolder prediction: Skattebo manages to avoid punctuating any of his three scores with a backflip, a sign of growth after his retirement of the celebration failed to last four full quarters in Week 11.
Chad Reuter
Draft Analyst
NFC South running back makes big push in rushing race
Bucky Irving runs for 200-plus yards and three scores against Carolina, inserting himself into the chase for the league rushing title and the Buccaneers into the NFC South title hunt.