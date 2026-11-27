Giants' Carter doubles season sack total for the second time in as many weeks, logging FOUR in Indy

After recording just two sacks in his first nine games of the season, Abdul Carter had a pair last Sunday in New York's 23-18 upset of Jacksonville, racking up a career-high 12 QB pressures in an absolutely dominant display. But the second-year pass rusher refuses to rest on his laurels.

"Something I said to the team during training camp: What this sport is all about each week is having to prove and re-prove, so gotta do it again," Carter said this week, via the New York Post. "I could've done a lot better -- get a couple more sacks -- but we'll see."

This Sunday at Indianapolis, Carter does just that, doubling last week's total with four sacks, which inherently doubles his season count to eight. While Carter is dealing with a calf/ankle issue this week, Giants coach John Harbaugh said on Wednesday that "he should be fine for the game." That's bad news for the home team. Not only is Anthony Richardson making his first start for the Colts since December of 2024, but Indianapolis' depleted offensive line is yielding the third-highest pressure rate in the league at 42.6%.