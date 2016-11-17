NFL Week 11 game picks: Seattle stays hot; Raiders nip Texans

This is not as easy a game to pick as you might think. The Texans' defense has tightened, despite being put in tough positions by the offense on more than a few (or 30) occasions. If you think Derek Carr is going to light up Mexico City, consider that Houston's pass defense ranks third overall. Latavius Murray is too up-and-down to mitigate a shortfall in the air game himself, especially against the Texans' front seven. Sebastian Janikowski, who has not enjoyed a fantastic campaign, will win this deal down in Mexico. Muy mal that Houston passed on Carr not once but twice in the 2014 draft. I could pass along stats, salary info, pie charts, bar graphs and Doppler radar to explain why I say that about not drafting Carr, but do I really need to? #HOUvsOAK