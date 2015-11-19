NFL Week 11 game picks: Broncos fall to Bears; Pats stay perfect

These two teams don't square off that much, particularly in Miami, where the Cowboys have only played three times in the last 31 years, losing there in 1984 and winning in 1996 and 2007. The contest in '84 marked the first time I was ever allowed to stay up for the entire "Monday Night Football" broadcast. The 13-2 Dolphins bested the 9-6 Cowboys in a game the latter had to have to make the playoffs for the 10th year in a row. Miami's Mark Clayton set a single-season receiving touchdown record that night (18, since surpassed by Jerry Rice's 22 in 1987 and Randy Moss' 23 in 2007). And no matter what anyone says about today's QBs, Dan Marino's '84 season was the best ever, period. Last year was Tony Romo's best ever, as he led the NFL in passer rating. He'll be suiting up for Dallas for the first time since Week 2 -- and given the way the Cowboys' defense has been playing, they should be able to beat the Fins. The key for Miami will be keeping their quarterback clean. Ryan Tannehill was sacked four times in Philadelphia and is on pace for 48. That's too much.