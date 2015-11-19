NFL Week 11 game picks: Broncos fall to Bears; Pats stay perfect

Who had the hapless Lions taking down the Pack at Lambeau? Which fan, base besides #ChiefsKingdom, foresaw the whuppin' (and benching) that took place in Denver? Which quarterback took down the Bengals' perfect record? T.J. Yates?
It was the worst week of picks yours truly has ever had in all my years of doing this for NFL.com. Last season, I got hot late, easily picking over twice as many right as wrong. This season? Geez, staying above .500 has been a formidable task.
After that Negative Nancy preamble, let's get to some Positive Perry. The picks below are winners ... all of them. Don't agree? Drop me a line. @HarrisonNFL is the place.
Now, let's get to it!
Elliot Harrison went 4-10 on his predictions for Week 10, giving him a record of 84-62 so far this season. How will he fare in Week 11? His picks are below.
**Relevant stat:** If the season ended today, Carr's 101.5 passer rating would be the second-highest in
Raiders history, behind Ken Stabler's 103.4 in 1976 -- the only time to date a
Raiders QB has posted a passer rating of 100-plus for the season. That '76 Oakland team went on to win the
Super Bowl.
#OAKvsDET
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**Fun fact:**
Julio Jones is having a huge year, putting him on track to potentially threaten the record for receptions in a season (143). The last -- and only -- Falcon to lead the NFL in receiving yards was Alfred Jenkins, who did it with 1,358 yards 34 years ago.
#INDvsATL
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**Fun fact:** In 10 games as a starter, Keenum's passer rating (76.8), touchdown-to-interception ratio (11:8) and yards-per-game (219.5) are all better than
Nick Foles' marks (75.9, 7:6, 186.4) this season.
#STLvsBAL
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**Not-so-fun fact:** The team leaderboard will tell you the Bucs are
the seventh-ranked defense overall in the league. Problem is, those rankings are based on yards per game. A much more valuable metric? Points allowed per game, a category in which Tampa is
ranked 26th.
#TBvsPHI
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**Historical symmetry:** It seems like forever ago, but the
Bears and
Broncos played
one of the wilder games of 2011.
Marion the Barbarian (yes, he played in Chicago)
fumbled twice while
Tebowmania spread like wildfire in a Denver OT win.
#DENvsCHI
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**Relevant stat:** Of the players with the most receiving touchdowns since 2012, two
Jets are in the top five:
Brandon Marshall and
Eric Decker. Let's see if
Johnathan Joseph and company can play lights-out like they did
in Cincy.
#NYJvsHOU
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**Fantasy nugget:** The presence of the Carolina defense doesn't bode well for anyone starting
Kirk Cousins or, really, any other Redskin. But as a fantasy owner, how do you sit
Jordan Reed? Tight end is often a barren wasteland in the game, and the dude has five touchdowns in his last three contests.
#WASvsCAR
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**Historical symmetry:** The '96 contest between Dallas and Miami was one of the most-hyped matchups of the '90s, as it pitted a
Cowboys team going for its fourth
Super Bowl in five years against a
Dolphins squad coached by Jimmy Johnson, who had built Dallas' championship roster.
#DALvsMIA
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**Key for the Bengals:**
Andy Dalton's ability to handle the Arizona blitz packages. He's posted a staggering 118.8 passer rating against the blitz this season (though he managed a passer rating of just 76.0 against the blitz
on Monday).
**Key for the Cardinals:** How much juice
Chris Johnson and that running game will provide. Johnson ran 25 times for 58 yards in
last week's win over Seattle. Those are obviously not impressive numbers, but they do show Bruce Arians' commitment to the run game.
#CINvsAZ
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**Relevant stat:** Rex Ryan has won a few big games over the
Patriots (the 2010 Divisional Playoffs spring to mind), but for the most part, Brady has owned him. He's won 11 of 15 against Ryan-coached defenses, posting a 28:8 TD-to-INT ratio and over 280 yards per game.
#BUFvsNE
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ALREADY COMPLETED
**Remember when ...**
Charlie Whitehurst
got the start at Jacksonville last year and, bless his heart, put the
Titans in position to win? Of course, it
ended like this.
#TENvsJAX
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