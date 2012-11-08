NFL Week 10 viewer's guide

The New Orleans Saints are surging, and are the latest threat to the Atlanta Falcons' run at perfection. The "rubbernecking" matchup of the week has the Dallas Cowboys visiting the Philadelphia Eagles. Latest, and certainly not least, is the potential Super Bowl XLVII preview that will take place in Chicago on Sunday night.
Titans provide reminder of potential with shellacking of Chiefs
Jim Trotter reports from Nashville, where he sees a team embracing its coach's approach to downplaying the hype after two impressive victories in the span of six days. Is something special brewing for the Titans?
Party crashers: Bengals officially a contender in AFC after thrashing Ravens
The Cincinnati Bengals are here, and they are for real. Judy Battista reports from Baltimore on the newest contender in the AFC following the Bengals' resounding win over the Ravens.
Cardinals' offensive vision finally coming to fruition; two post-hype breakouts
In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks examines the Cardinals' offensive breakthrough in Year 3 of the Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray era. Plus, a look at two post-hype breakouts and why critics of Bill Belichick's fourth-down conservatism are wrong.
Why NFL teams are rethinking fourth down; plus, my favorite upset pick for Week 7
Fourth down used to be punters' paradise, but not in 2021! Analytics guru Cynthia Frelund digs into the emerging "GO FOR IT!" mindset across the NFL. Plus, an upset pick for Week 7 and the forecast on a few notable player projections.
NFL Week 7 bold predictions: Jameis Winston drops 5 TDs on Seattle; Derrick Henry extends wild streak
Will Jameis Winston take full advantage of Seattle's ghastly defense? Do the Eagles finally find their run game? Can the Bengals stop Lamar Jackson? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
RB Index, Week 7: Which NFL teams should trade for a running back before the Nov. 2 deadline?
After a spate of injuries in backfields across the league, Maurice Jones-Drew spotlights teams that should -- and shouldn't -- trade for a rusher before the Nov. 2 deadline. Plus, an updated ranking of the top 15 running backs in the NFL right now.
Top 10 tight ends of the 2021 NFL season: Mark Andrews, Travis Kelce rolling
How has Mark Andrews elevated his game? Is Travis Kelce slipping? Ahead of National Tight End Day, Nick Shook ranks the top 10 tight ends in the 2021 NFL season so far.
Week 7 NFL game picks: Ravens top Bengals for sixth straight win; Chiefs tame Titans in Nashville
Can the Bengals knock off the Ravens in a fascinating AFC North clash? Are the Chiefs prepared to handle the Derrick Henry-led Titans in Nashville? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every NFL game in Week 7.
Aaron Rodgers-Bears, Tom Brady-Bills: Nine players who 'own' a rival team
Aaron Rodgers has dominated the Bears -- but he isn't the only player to "own" another team. Gil Brandt identifies nine players who have had extraordinary success against a rival.
NFL QB Index, Week 7: Dak Prescott hits No. 1 spot
Gregg Rosenthal updates his ranking of the NFL's starting QBs, 1-32 -- and with Tom Brady dropping a spot, there's a new king of the quarterbacking realm! Meanwhile, Justin Herbert slides after his worst game of the 2021 season.
Ten buyers and sellers ahead of 2021 NFL trade deadline
Will the Buccaneers take action before the trade deadline in an effort to repair a depleted secondary? Do the Jets cut their losses and deal Marcus Maye? Kevin Patra identifies 10 buyers and sellers ahead of the 2021 NFL trade deadline.