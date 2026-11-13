NFL Week 10 fantasy sleepers: Ravens QB Jacoby Brissett, 49ers WR Jordan Watkins offer upside
Nine weeks down, nine weeks to go.
At least that’s the state of the NFL's regular-season schedule. Such luxuries don’t exist for fantasy football players.
Instead, the playoffs are right around the corner, a mere month or so away in many leagues. The trade deadline just came and went in real life, but it may be rapidly approaching for your team. The Seahawks and Rams have plenty of time to climb back into the playoff picture, but the same might not apply to your 5-4 squad.
We need wins, and we need them now. Not an ideal time for Bucky Irving and D'Andre Swift to be on a bye. But that’s what the Sleepers column is for. As long as there are slept-on players, there are alarms to be activated.
NOTE: All statistics come courtesy of Next Gen Stats, unless otherwise noted.
QUARTERBACKS
I’m usually not too keen on listing backup quarterbacks in this column, but it’s not every week that a backup is playing the Raiders defense. This unit is allowing over 20 fantasy points per game to opposing QBs, including 17 or more to each of the last seven they’ve faced. Justin Herbert and Malik Willis -- not exactly murderer’s row -- are the only two signal-callers to not throw two or more touchdown passes against Las Vegas this year.
And besides, Lock has been more than solid when filling in for Sam Darnold this year, giving him a high enough floor. He's posted at least 12 fantasy points and 175 passing yards in each game with five touchdowns to no turnovers. Almost makes him the anti-Darnold in some ways. If Lock protects the football, feeds Jaxon Smith-Njigba and finds his checkdowns (more on that later), he’ll easily clear a dozen points for the fourth time in as many games.
The 2026 season has not gone according to plan for Brissett. He got the salary bump he was after in the offseason, had some solid games in the first month or so, then completely fell off, averaged five fewer fantasy points per game than he did last year, got benched and then traded.
But sometimes, a change of scenery is all that’s needed to get back on track. Brissett’s offensive infrastructure is almost certainly better in Baltimore than it was in the desert, and the Ravens clearly have enough trust in him to make him their starter as they try to claw back in the playoff race. And you know what? I trust him, too, even after the veteran threw just one touchdown pass in his last three games. He’ll force feed Zay Flowers the same way he did Michael Wilson and Trey McBride, and it’ll do wonders for this offense.
RUNNING BACKS
Don’t get it twisted: Outside of making a lot of defenders miss, Price has been a horrifically inefficient runner this season, both before and after his stint on IR. But that’s not at all what this is about. The great thing about fantasy football is that running backs can produce with their hands just as much as they do with their legs.
Price is coming off a career-high 9.4 receiving points last week in a game where his 54 yards (on just seven routes!) led the team. Yes, Jadarian Price had more receiving yards than Jaxon Smith-Njigba. I don’t think that will happen again, but the back will get his looks in the passing game. And the Raiders, who already allow the third-most points per game to RBs (28.0), are yielding the second-most yards per attempt (7.9) on throws to running backs in addition to the highest passing success rate (62.9%) and EPA per dropback (0.58) on those attempts in the Next Gen Stats era (since 2016).
New England's running back room has been a vexing puzzle all season long for fantasy managers. Which back is going to get the majority of touches? Who’s going to play the most snaps? Who’s even going to be in the lineup on any given week? The good news is that we seem to have a clear answer for each of those questions this week, and it’s Kiner.
And though the sample size is small, Kiner has been a tremendous runner this season. It’s one thing for him to have led the team with 4.9 yards per carry, a 46.0% success rate, a 28.0% missed tackle forced rate, 1.4 yards before contact per carry, a 14.0% explosive run rate and a 20.29 max speed thus far this year -- but each of those marks ranks in the top 10 of all running backs in the league with at least 50 carries this year. Even against a Lions defense that’s tough against the position, Kiner's an enticing play in Sunday's game in Munich.
WIDE RECEIVERS
It’s difficult for me to list any Dolphins in this file (especially after my two duds last week), but if there’s anyone who's truly reliable in Miami, it’s this rookie receiver. Since his return from injury in Week 7, he’s the WR14 in fantasy and ranks 10th in the league with his team-high 43.1% air yards share and 33.5% receiving yards share. If the Dolphins are passing, it’s probably going Douglas’ way.
Now, does the concept of him catching passes from backup Kyle McCord terrify me from a fantasy perspective? Absolutely. But Douglas will still be the most reliable, safe option for the second-year quarterback, especially against an Indy defense that has traded away several key pieces this year. The Colts have been decent against WRs, but considering they just got decimated by CeeDee Lamb, I feel fine taking a flier on Douglas as a FLEX.
Big week to be a young, burgeoning wide receiver. Watkins just enjoyed a breakout game with 18.6 fantasy points in Week 9 after totaling 19.8 in his first five games of this season combined. He led the 49ers in essentially every category vs. Las Vegas, most notably with his 26 routes run, four catches and 86 yards. It’s a product of a litany of injuries, but he has become the feature WR in this offense.
The addition of Keenan Allen could change the calculus for San Francisco’s offense from a target-volume perspective, but one thing that doesn’t change is that Watkins is the Niners' field-stretcher. His 32.1% air yards share in the last two games (since Mike Evans went down) leads the team, and three of Brock Purdy’s four deep targets in that span have gone Watkins’ way, with one producing the second-year pro's first NFL touchdown last week. Against a Dallas defense that’s always susceptible to opposing pass catchers, I like Watkins’ chances to keep it going.
TIGHT ENDS
I know what you’re thinking: Raza, you’re back to spamming tight ends who are playing the Lions. Well, you’re not wrong. But I am switching it up by listing a team’s backup tight end here. Call it an even deeper sleeper.
It’s certainly not unfounded. For starters, Raridon has 24.3 points in the last three weeks while Hunter Henry has 26.6. The rookie has more targets in that span than the vet (14-13) and just saw a career-high six targets in Week 9. And for backups (see what I did there?), here are some notable TE2 fantasy performances against Detroit: 15.5 points from Teagan Quitoriano, 14.9 from Jeremy Ruckert, 13.3 from Noah Fant, 8.7 from Elijah Higgins and 8.5 from Dawson Knox. Everybody got that? Good. Now let’s see if it continues in Deutschland.
Way back in Week 3 -- the first time these division foes faced off -- I listed Washington’s running mate, Pat Freiermuth, in this very spot. Washington went on to tie his then-career-high total of 67 receiving yards and score 9.7 fantasy points, while Freiermuth scored just 5.1. If at first you don’t succeed ...
But honestly, Washington has had one of football’s quietest ascensions this year. Since Week 6, his 10.8 points per game rank 11th among TEs. He has been the top tight end in this offense in that span with 12 targets and 123 yards -- including a career-high 97 in his last game -- to Freiermuth’s 9 and 66, respectively. He had hit double-digit fantasy points in just one game in his first three seasons as a pro, but has now done so three times in 2026. Nothing that’s going to knock your socks off, but enough to take a chance on him against the team allowing the ninth-most points per game to the position (16.0).
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DEFENSES
By all means, Arizona should have gone the whole season without ever being listed in this column. This unit averages the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game at just 3.2, and it hasn’t hit double digits since the season opener ... against the Chargers. The Cardinals give up the second-most points per game, have the second-lowest pressure rate in the league and have a mere eight takeaways on the year.
But I don’t think it’ll take the ‘85 Bears to stifle this current Los Angeles offense. The Rams' WR1 is either Konata Mumpfield or Tutu Atwell, they’ve looked lethargic for long stretches against the Chargers and Commanders, and -- oh yeah -- they lost to this team just four weeks ago in a game where this Cardinals unit put up a respectable seven fantasy points. I think this one is going to be a real rock fight, and that makes both of these defenses playable in my eyes. First to 15 points wins.
I could have put Miami here out of sheer respect for their defensive performance last week against the Lions. They put up a season-high seven fantasy points, which is the most any team has scored against Detroit’s offense this year. They held Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs and Jameson Williams to season-low fantasy days. We should give Jeff Hafley his flowers. And boy, do I smell an encore coming ...
The Colts are as lifeless and anemic an offense as you’ll find in professional football, allowing the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing D/STs (9.6). Daniel Jones is tied for the league-lead with 13 turnovers and isn’t exactly showing any signs of improving his play this season, especially with his top two receivers now playing for other teams. Indianapolis has clearly punted on the season, and I think a Dolphins team that plays with a lot more heart than its record would indicate will take full advantage of that.