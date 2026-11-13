NFL Week 10 bold predictions: Fernando Mendoza shines in starting debut; Chargers earn first win!
NFL.com analysts provide bold predictions -- spanning everything from team-based takes to fantasy forecasts -- for Week 10 of the 2026 season.
NOTE: All statistics come courtesy of Next Gen Stats, unless otherwise noted.
Bobby Kownack
Digital Content Producer
No. 1 pick shows out versus No. 1 defense
Baseball’s "Mendoza Line" is a .200 batting average. It takes a bit of fudging with the decimal point to apply the term to football, but the Seahawks have been allowing an average far below it: 155.1 passing yards per game. Only one QB (Caleb Williams) has managed to throw for over 200 yards against the reigning champs thus far. So, what does that mean for Fernando Mendoza’s line on Sunday? The rookie has been dealt a tough hand, forced to face the league’s top passing defense in his debut as a starter, but he’ll nonetheless become just the second signal-caller all season to surpass 200 passing yards versus Seattle -- with a pair of touchdown tosses, to boot.
Grant Gordon
Digital Content Editor
Sun God shines, dances in Deutschland
Two-time first-team All-Pro Amon-Ra St. Brown, he of half-German descent, will humiliate the Patriots and their 25th-ranked passing defense in Munich, racking up more than 175 yards receiving while scoring two touchdowns on his double-digit receptions. To celebrate at least one of his scores, St. Brown will perform an end zone Schuhplattler.
Chad Reuter
Draft Analyst
Chargers winless no more!
The Chargers finally get off the schneid Monday night, beating the injury-ravaged Ravens in Baltimore. Cameron Dicker wins the battle of field goals, splitting the uprights five times to Riley Patterson's four.
Dan Parr
Senior Editor, Draft Strategy
Browns pass rusher enjoys career day
Jared Verse’s recent work with the team psychiatrist pays off. After failing to record a sack in his first nine games as a Brown, the two-time Pro Bowler breaks out with a career-high three sacks against the Texans on Sunday. The Browns still lose at home to Houston, but Verse gains peace of mind from proving that he didn’t lose his mojo as a pass rusher when he was dealt to Cleveland before the season in the Myles Garrett trade.
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Raza Umerani
Seasonal Fantasy Football Researcher
Jordyn Tyson breaks out in second career game
Tyson was plenty involved when he was on the field in his NFL debut last week, running 16 routes (on 18 snaps) and seeing a target on five of them. With the No. 8 overall pick getting increased playing time against a Panthers team with an ailing secondary, Tyler Shough routinely finds Tyson, as the rookie racks up more than 100 yards and scores his first career touchdown. Plus, the Saints take sole possession of first place in the NFC South with a victory.
Brooke Cersosimo
Senior Staff Editor
Joe Brrr ties Peyton Manning's record streak
Joe Burrow has been instrumental in Cincinnati's four-game win streak. He has posted at least four total touchdowns in each of those victories, tying him for the second-longest streak since 1970, behind only Peyton Manning's five-game run in 2004. Burrow continues the streak -- joining the Hall of Famer at the top of the list -- with five touchdowns Sunday night against a Steelers defense that ranks fourth in scoring D and has allowed the second-fewest pass TDs this season.
Matt Okada
NFL & Fantasy Content
More international fireworks!
Drake Maye and Jared Goff face off in a firework-filled contest in Munich. Each quarterback will account for five total touchdowns -- with major assists from Hunter Henry and Amon-Ra St. Brown -- and each team will score at least 40 points as they strive to keep pace in the playoff race.
Lance Zierlein
Draft Analyst
Offense boosts Chargers to first victory
The 0-8 Chargers have yet to reach 20 points in back-to-back games this season. That changes on Sunday in Baltimore, when the Bolts hit the mark for the second consecutive week. More importantly, Los Angeles comes away with its first win.