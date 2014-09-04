NFL Week 1 game picks: Cowboys upset 49ers; Saints start hot

The idea that these two squads can put up this many points might be pie-in-the-sky thinking. The Rams' defense should be able to shut down Vikings quarterback Matt Cassel; St. Louis' offense, meanwhile, is relying on a journeyman quarterback in Shaun Hill and the most suspect receiving corps in the West (west of the Mississippi, that is, not just in the NFC West). Greg "Legatron" Zuerlein probably will be called upon early and often, but his Minnesota counterpart, Blair Walsh, will be the kicker who hits from 50-plus yards twice in this game. Overall, Adrian Peterson needs to dominate for the Vikes to pull off the road win. Still very curious about St. Louis running back Zac Stacy, though. #MINvsSTL