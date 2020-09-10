NFL Week 1 game picks: Chiefs top Texans; Saints nip Bucs

Can Baltimore run it back? It's one of the questions of this NFL season, one that comes with a high degree of difficulty. The Ravens not only fielded one of the best offenses in NFL history -- they did it with a style that runs counter to most league trends. Entering a season hoping to be 90 percent of what you were a year ago is an awkward place to be, one that the Browns don't have to worry about. Can Cleveland possibly squander all this talent again? That's the Browns' existential question. With an improved offensive staff ready to take advantage of football's best backfield (Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt) and a suddenly deep tight end group, the answer should be no. A tight loss for Cleveland would be a moral victory, if such a thing is possible in the stadium that Art Modell built.