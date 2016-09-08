NFL Week 1 game picks: Cardinals top Jimmy Garoppolo's Pats

Lot of settling for field goals from two teams who endured their share of struggles on offense in the preseason. Look up the word blah in the dictionary and there is probably a picture of Matthew Stafford targeting Eric Ebron in the Lions' "attack." The Colts' offense might be real fun if Andrew Luck enjoys three whole seconds to look for a receiver, or if Frank Gore isn't having to stutter-step 55 times to get through the hole. He had four carries for 6 yards the other night. #getexcited. Couple more important points here ... Indy's defense is in transition, which should assist Detroit's sputtering drives. Call me an Andrew Luck homer, but I think he is determined to put this team on his back, without running around like a linebacker to do it (and thus, staying healthy). Not fun fact: Do you realize that neither the Lions nor Colts had a 100-yard rusher the last two years. Trivia: Can you name the last RB to put up 100 yards rushing for Indianapolis? ( @HarrisonNFL) #DETvsIND