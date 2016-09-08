NFL Week 1 game picks: Cardinals top Jimmy Garoppolo's Pats

Well, not really. You know by now that Trevor Siemian is starting for Denver. You also are probably aware that Carolina has its best wide receiver back in Kelvin Benjamin. That doesn't mean we aren't reliving last season.
Absolutely understand the sentiment here, but no team has repeated in over a decade. And all of the defending Super Bowl champs were much stronger at quarterback.
Yep, Jim Bob Cooter has his work cut out for him this season. Gotta say, I am big believer in Golden Tate this year.
You might be surprised by the Lions' forecast below. Or many of the picks, perhaps. As always, I try to incorporate the Twitter followers and their hot sports opinions fresh out of the oven in the Power Rankings and above: @HarrisonNFL is the place.
Hey, real, meaningful professional football is here, man. Let's get to it!
Elliot Harrison went 159-108 on his predictions last season. How will he fare in the 2016 campaign? His picks for Week 1 are below.
THURSDAY NIGHT'S GAME
**A)** What kind of quarterback is
Trevor Siemian?
**B)** Can the right side of
the Panthers' offensive line do anything to slow down
Von Miller? (And if they use a TE to help, what about
DeMarcus Ware on the other side?)
**C)** How focused is
Cam Newton, and how much of
Super Bowl 50 is in the rearview?
**D)** Where is the
Broncos' running game -- thinking offensive line here -- right now?
**E)** Where is the
Panthers' secondary sans
Josh Norman?
Really want to take Denver, but have a feeling Newton is going to surprise a few of the haters and make plays in the fourth quarter. I've heard his attitude questioned many times this offseason. Kickoff night could answer much. Still, a loss Thursday night is not devastating to either side. The Broncos' supporting cast is too damn good. And Carolina has proven to be quite resilient. #CARvsDEN