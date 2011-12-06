NFL: 'We are aware of the accident' involving Lions DT Suh

The NFL said it is monitoring the car accident involving suspended Detroit Lions defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh in Portland, Ore., and the follow-up allegations that passengers were injured in the incident.
"We are aware of the accident that took place," league spokesman Greg Aiello said Tuesday, adding there wouldn't be any further comment.
Portland police Sgt. Pete Simpson told The Associated Press that because the crash didn't involve an intoxicated driver, traumatic injuries or vulnerable road users, it doesn't meet the department's investigation criteria.
Suh wrecked his car Saturday morning in his hometown of Portland, where he was visiting because he isn't allowed to be around the Lions while serving his two-game suspension for stomping on the arm of a Green Bay Packers lineman.
The police report originally said there were no injuries in the accident. However, police said Monday that two passengers later came forward and claimed they were injured in the crash and left the scene before officers initially responded.
The police amended their report and redacted the women's names by request because one of them feared retaliation because "Suh has a lot of friends and family."
Suh had returned to Portland from the Pac-12 Championship Game in Eugene when the accident occurred at 1:14 a.m. Saturday. In the police report, Suh said he lost control of his 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle when he tried to go around a parked taxi and crashed into a light pole, a water fountain and a tree.
Suh called 911 to report the accident, and police at the scene said he was cooperative and didn't appear to be intoxicated or show any other sign of impairment. No one at the scene reported any injuries in the crash, which drew a large number of spectators from a nearby nightclub, and no citation was issued in the accident.
One of the women was quoted in the amended police report as stating that speed caused the accident.
"He was driving too fast and reckless all the time," the report quoted the woman as saying. "There was never a taxi. He was just going too fast and he could have killed someone at Dante's (nightclub)."
The women, who say they were among four people in the car, said they left the scene because of the crowd the accident was attracting. The husband of one of the women picked the two up, the report states.
The man took his wife to the hospital to be treated for a laceration on her forehead, a black eye, a "busted lip" and a sore shoulder, according to the police report. The other passenger didn't seek treatment for a sore shoulder until the next morning, it said.
The more seriously injured of the two said she had told Suh at the scene that she was hurt and needed a doctor, the police report said. In the 911 call, Suh said there were no injuries.
The report states that the officer who arrived on the scene two minutes after the 911 call didn't observe any victims in the area. Two other officers who arrived shortly thereafter also didn't see anyone who required medical attention, and no witnesses reported any victims or said that Suh was driving recklessly.
It isn't known if the allegations against Suh, if proven true, would violate the NFL's personal-conduct policy and lead to further discipline.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.