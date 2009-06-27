NFL wants Supreme Court to hear antitrust case over team merchandise

The Supreme Court could decide as early as Monday whether it will hear the case, which involves American Needle Inc.'s challenge to the league's exclusive contract for selling headwear such as caps and hats with team logos on them. American Needle of Buffalo Grove, Ill., also is urging high court review. Football team owners hope the high court will issue a broader decision that would insulate the NFL against what they contend are costly, frivolous antitrust lawsuits.