NFL Votes continuing league-wide voter education, registration, activism during 2022 midterm elections

Now, two years later, the NFL is in the same position to make a positive impact as we near the upcoming midterm elections. All NFL clubs are making themselves available to help with election-related activities if needed by local election officials. A few examples of how stadiums will be used:

Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.) : early voting site.

(Charlotte, N.C.) early voting site. Empower Field at Mile High (Denver): early voting site (including the services of a mobile voter unit on Nov. 4-5) and Election Day voting site.

(Denver): early voting site (including the services of a mobile voter unit on Nov. 4-5) and Election Day voting site. Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia): mail-in ballot drop-off site on Oct. 28 and Nov. 6.

(Philadelphia): mail-in ballot drop-off site on Oct. 28 and Nov. 6. Lumen Field (Seattle): voter registration and ballot drop-off site.

(Seattle): voter registration and ballot drop-off site. Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, Calif.): early voting and Election Day voting site.

(Santa Clara, Calif.): early voting and Election Day voting site. TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Fla.): ballot drop-off location from Oct. 6 through Nov. 1.

For this election, the NFL has also expanded its efforts. As part of the NFL Votes initiative, the league announced in July a partnership with 15 veteran and military service organizations and four civic groups to create Vet The Vote, a pro-democracy, non-partisan coalition whose goal is to recruit 100,000 veterans and family members to serve as new poll workers to help administer the 2022 midterms. Such new recruits will help address a national poll worker shortage, which has resulted in longer wait times for voters and a decrease in the number of polling locations.

As of Sept. 28, the Vet the Vote Coalition had recruited over 60,000 poll workers for the election. Shortly thereafter, the league launched a new PSA in an effort to help spread the word, with former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera joining in.