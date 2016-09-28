NFL veganism? David Carter, Griff Whalen have broken the mold

As a defensive lineman, Carter always focused on being big. A three-star recruit on Rivals.com coming out of high school, he worked his way up the depth chart at UCLA, eventually starting and earning the program's Kenneth S. Washington Award for Outstanding Senior in 2010. Drafted in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals, Carter never could've imagined giving up his carnivorous lifestyle, fearful of becoming weak and skinny. He drank milkshakes and chomped down meat, consuming as much protein as possible. But as the years went on, he suffered from high blood pressure and nerve damage. He couldn't feel half of his right hand and had agonizing tendonitis in most of his joints. He took painkillers but still struggled to do push-ups and even make a fist.