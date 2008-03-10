NFL-USO Tour: Harris' military background beneficial

That evening we left Jalalabad and traveled to an undisclosed location where we had the opportunity to meet with a group of Green Berets, one of the most elite special force units in the Armed Forces. This was an experience that our players will likely never forget, as they got to see "the best of the best" in their own element. I'd like to share more about this experience, but am unable to do so given the secrecy that's required regarding the composition, whereabouts and mission of the Green Berets. Peter King does plan, however, to do a profile on one of the members of the Green Berets for the upcoming edition of Sports Illustrated.