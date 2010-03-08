NFL-USO tour diary: Hopping the Forward Operating Bases

The troops at Bostick have seen a lot of combat action during their time in Afghanistan. We were told story after story by troops of the firefights and ambushes by the Taliban, close calls, causalities and even deaths. Our group met a 21-year old sergeant from Boise, Idaho, who had been shot two days before we arrived. Apparently, the bullet went in his backside and emerged out of his hip. Since he wasn't ambulatory and able to make it to our formal meet-and-greet, the players went up to the room where he was convalescing to see him. We learned that he was staying at FOB Bostick to recover rather than going to a larger base with a dedicated hospital so that he could stick with his "band of brothers" and continue fighting with them once healed. These are the types of stories you hear all the time in the military.