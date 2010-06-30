NFL-USO coaches tour grounded in Germany

Everyone then settled into their seats, and our plane got airborne. After climbing in the sky for only 30-60 seconds, though, there was a solid thump on the right side of the airplane. Then the "load masters" (airmen who are responsible for the cargo in a plane) who were in the cabin of the C17 with us started running around the plane and looking out the windows a bit frantically. Something was clearly amiss. A minute later, one of the pilots announced, "We hit a bird on take-off. We don't know what damage has been done to the plane. We are currently circling and will be landing back at Ramstein soon."