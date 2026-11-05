NFL, USAA unveil 32 nominees for 2026 Salute to Service Award

The NFL and USAA, an official NFL Salute to Service partner, today announced the 32 nominees for the 2026 Salute to Service Award presented by USAA. Representing all 32 NFL clubs, this year's nominees include players, coaches, staff and alumni who have demonstrated an exceptional commitment to supporting U.S. service members, veterans and their families.

Now in its 16th year, the Salute to Service Award recognizes individuals across the league who go above and beyond to honor, empower and connect with the military community. This year's nominees support those who serve through partnerships with veteran-focused organizations, hands-on community engagement and other efforts informed by their personal connections to military service.

"These nominees exemplify a commitment to something bigger than the game," said Anna Isaacson, senior vice president of social responsibility at the NFL. "Through their year-round support for service members, veterans and their families, they show how the NFL community can turn gratitude into action in communities across the country. We are proud to recognize these individuals alongside USAA and share their stories with fans."

"The Salute to Service Award is an incredible opportunity each season for USAA and the NFL to recognize those who engage in exceptional efforts to show appreciation for the military community, particularly this year as our nation celebrates 250 years," said Major General (Retired) Bob Whittle, senior vice president and head of military affairs at USAA. "We are proud to celebrate these nominees and their exceptional contributions towards honoring and supporting our military, and we hope they encourage fans everywhere to do the same."

Fans can vote for their favorite nominee at NFL.com/SaluteFanVote, with one vote per nominee per day from now through Monday, November 30, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Fan voting will help determine the award's three finalists, who will be announced in January 2027. The award recipient will be recognized at NFL Honors, the league's annual primetime awards special, during the week of Super Bowl LXI in Los Angeles.

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey received the 2025 Salute to Service Award. Through the Christian McCaffrey Foundation's 23 and Troops initiative, launched in 2021, he helps veterans, particularly those in the Special Operations community, access athlete-level care for their mental and physical well-being. His foundation has invested nearly $700,000 in military support, including funding for trauma healing through REBOOT Recovery and personalized medical care through Resilience Code.

As the 2025 Salute to Service Award recipient, McCaffrey will join the Salute to Service Award panel that will select the 2026 award recipient. Additional judges include Chad Hennings, Air Force Academy graduate and three-time Super Bowl champion; Donnie Edwards, 2019 Salute to Service Award Recipient, NFL Legend; Bob Whittle, USAA Senior Vice President and Head of Military Affairs; and Christine Dorfler, NFL Chief Financial Officer and U.S. Army Veteran.

As the award's presenting sponsor, USAA, a leading provider of insurance and banking, and financial services to U.S. military members, veterans and their families, will contribute $25,000 in the recipient's name to official aid societies representing all U.S. military branches. The NFL Foundation will match USAA's contribution by donating an additional $25,000 to the recipient's military nonprofit charity of choice.

Through Salute to Service, USAA, the NFL and its 32 clubs honor, empower and connect with service members, veterans and their families year-round. During Weeks 9–11 of the regular season, clubs will recognize the military community through on-field branding, military appreciation activities and other game day events.

Below is the list of nominees for the 2026 Salute to Service Award presented by USAA: