NFL, USAA announce finalists for 2013 Salute to Service Award

Harbaugh has demonstrated a passion for supporting military initiatives by taking part in the annual NFL-USO coaches' tour of the Middle East in 2009. This included visiting numerous military bases, purchasing school supplies for children whose parents were serving in the military and putting care packages together for troops overseas. A Salute to Service Award finalist in 2011, Harbaugh has helped institute Military Appreciation Day, an annual event that takes place during Ravens training camp, and includes a visit by the team to Gettysburg, Pa. during offseason team activities to learn about the Civil War. Harbaugh invites wounded warriors as his guests to every Ravens home game and in 2012 he was presented with the Outstanding Civilian Service Award by Army Chief of Staff Gen. Raymond Odierno.