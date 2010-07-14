NFL, USA Football select participants for Canton football summit

Leaders in the fields of sports medicine and sports psychology will present on various topics facing youth sports. Dr. Stan Herring of the NFL's Head, Neck and Spine Committee will discuss the importance of concussion education and awareness in youth sports while Dr. Linn Goldberg of Oregon Health & Science University will lead a steroid and supplement education session and discuss the NFL's Atlas & Athena Anti-Steroid Education program. Dr. Andrew Gregory of the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine also will present on injury prevention in youth sports and Dr. Lindsay Baker of the Gatorade Sports Science Institute will address the important issues of heat and hydration. Professional sports consultant and life skills coach Zachary Minor and his acting troupe will lead attendees through interactive role-playing sessions addressing character development issues. Coaches will participate in a session on performance training by Bill Parisi of the Parisi Speed School, and former Dallas Cowboys personnel chief Gil Brandt will be on hand to discuss topics vital to the continued success of youth and high school football.