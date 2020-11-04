NFL upholds two-game suspension for Bears WR Javon Wims 

Javon Wims lost his suspension appeal and will miss two games.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the NFL upheld the suspension, per a source informed of the decision.

The league later announced that appeals hearing officer James Thrash, jointly appointed by the NFL and NFLPA, affirmed the two-game suspension of the Chicago Bears wide receiver.

Wims attacked New Orleans Saints defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson midway through Sunday afternoon's loss, throwing two punches. He was immediately ejected.

Broadcast cameras showed Gardner-Johnson and Wims in a heated discussion with the Saints DB ripping out the receiver's mouthpiece several plays before the altercation. Pelissero previously reported that Wims told team officials that Gardner-Johnson spit on him, in addition to ripping out the WR's mouthpiece.

In upholding the suspension, the league underscored that they will not tolerate any on-field fights.