NFL updates COVID-19 testing protocols for newly acquired players

Published: Oct 16, 2020 at 06:09 PM
The NFL released a memo on Friday which updates the COVID-19 testing protocols for newly acquired players.

NFL free agents and players acquired from other teams will have the clock start on their six-day COVID-19 entry testing process the day they arrive, even if they're not tested on day one, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

The new ruling will take effect on Saturday, Oct. 17.

"Beginning with players who arrive in a new club on Saturday, October 17, the entry testing period for Tryout and Free Agent players and players acquired from other clubs will begin upon arrival in the club city, even if they arrived in the new club city after the club's daily PCR testing window has already closed," the memo states. "Players acquired from other clubs are permitted to undergo a physical exam at the club doctor's office (but not at the club facility) during the testing on-boarding period. As such, they are treated similarly to free agents and tryout players."

