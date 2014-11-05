NFL Update: Heads Up Ambassador visits Japan youth league

NFL HEALTH UPDATE -- NOV. 5, 2014
HEADS UP FOOTBALL AMBASSADOR VISITS YOUTH LEAGUE IN JAPAN
In recent weeks, former NFL players serving as Heads Up Football Ambassadors spent time with Heads Up Football youth leagues, reinforcing the essentials of proper Heads Up tackling and the positive values of football participation.
Former Detroit Lions quarterback Eric Hipple visited Okinawa Youth Football on Okinawa Marine Corps Base in Okinawa, Japan. Hipple, who serves as the outreach coordinator for the University of Michigan Depression Center said, "It was surreal standing on a football field, on a marine base, halfway around the world and sharing an experience of the game we love with those that protect our freedom that allows us to do so."
Closer to home, former Indianapolis Colts safety Jamie Silva attended a practice of the Fairfield Giants in Fairfield, Connecticut. "Not only does Heads Up Football make the game safer, but it encourages kids to go out and experience all that football has to offer," said Silva.
DOLPHINS TEAM WITH REBUILDING TOGETHER TO SALUTE MILITARY IN THE COMMUNITY
The Miami Dolphins Foundation teamed with Rebuilding Together Miami and its partners Bank of America and AARP Foundation to refurbish two homes in the local community. Dolphins player Nate Garner, Miami Dolphins Women's Organization members and Special Teams volunteers driven by Chevy volunteers worked on the interior and exterior maintenance of the houses, including gardening, painting and removal of trash buildup.
"I just love coming out here, I love to support our troops. I've got a bunch of family that has been in the military, so I love giving back," said Garner. "Rebuilding Together is a great, organization. Any time I get a chance to be out in our community, I'm there."
More than 60 volunteers updated the homes of veteran Garry Brown and military widow Verna Powell. Mr. Brown received a new roof, carpeting, kitchen and paint on the interior and exterior of his home. Mrs. Powell was the recipient of a new floor, paint, ceiling fan and trim on the inside and outside of her home.
CHIEFS KICK OFF AMERICAN INDIAN HERITAGE MONTH
The Kansas City Chiefs Community Caring Team recently helped kick off American Indian Heritage Month with a pair of events.
Chiefs players and mascot KC Wolf joined the Haskell Indian Health Center's Diabetes Prevention Program to host a PLAY 60 Clinic for American Indian youth, reinforcing the importance of eating right, staying active and living a healthy lifestyle. Among the participating Chiefs players was quarterback Tyler Bray, who is of Potawatomi descendant.
Later in the week, Chiefs Ambassadors Shawn Barber and Anthony Davis, along with the Chiefs Cheerleaders and Red Coaters visited the Kickapoo Nation School to host a literacy assembly. As part of the event, the Chiefs sponsored a book fair for the school and presented each student with a voucher for a book of their choice.
RAIDERS SAY "BOO TO THE FLU" DURING COMMUNITY EVENT
Oakland Raiders players TJ Carrie, Austin Howard and Brian Leonhardt and former Raiders linebacker Sam Williams teamed with the Clorox Company to educate students at Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary School in Oakland on healthy habits.
Williams started the program by reminding the students of the importance of healthy choices in preventing illness.
"Today was a great opportunity for us to partner with The Clorox Company and the whole purpose was to make sure the students and teachers have a healthy school year," said Williams. "By utilizing the disinfecting wipes and wiping down the classrooms to prevent germs from spreading from student to student…it's a big thing for this time of year when the weather changes and the kids are spreading germs."
After the healthy habits program, the players led more than 200 students through football drills as part of a Gatorade Junior Training Camp program.
REDSKINS BRING JOY OF HALLOWEEN TO HOSPITAL PATIENTS
The Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation and the Hope for Henry Foundation – a non-profit promoting comfort, care and recovery of children with cancer through in-hospital gifts, parties and events – recently celebrated Halloween with children in the pediatric unit of MedStar Georgetown University Hospital.
Redskins players Shawn Lauvao, Alfred Morris and Darrel Young "reverse trick-or-treated," visiting individual patient rooms in full costume while delivering candy, balloons and gifts.
-- NFL Communications