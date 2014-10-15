NFL Update: Dolphins, others visit oncology patients at hospital

The Denver Broncos recently announced a partnership with the Rose Andom Center and pledged a $150,000 donation from Broncos Charities to the facility. The center, which is scheduled to open in Denver in the summer of 2015, will help domestic violence victims by facilitating access to services and staff of community and government agencies in a safe location. The center will be the first family justice center in Colorado. "There is no place for domestic violence in our society," said Broncos president and chief executive officer Joe Ellis. "It's a very serious issue that affects so many, including children, and it deserves the extensive resources that the Rose Andom Center will provide to make a difference."