NFL Update: Dolphins, others visit oncology patients at hospital

NFL UPDATE—OCTOBER 15, 2014
DOLPHINS PERSONNEL VISIT SOUTH MIAMI HOSPITAL
In honor of breast cancer awareness month, Miami Dolphins players, cheerleaders, mascot T.D., and members of the Miami Dolphins Women's Organization and visited oncology patients at South Miami Hospital.
Patients received surprise visits from the group, which included players Cortland Finnegan, Jamar Taylor, Jason Fox, Sam Brenner and Seth Lobato.
Patients were given Susan G. Komen Comfort Kits that contained a journal, pink comfort pillow and blanket, a Dolphins T-shirt and tumbler cup, Baptist Health South Florida pink eye black and the NFL's A Crucial Catch pink ribbon.
"My mother is a three-time cancer survivor and my family has been affected by cancer," said Brenner. "So when I saw we were doing this, it was something I was on board with right away."
BRONCOS AID DOMESTIC VIOLENCE VICTIMS THROUGH ROSE ANDOM CENTER PARTNERSHIP
The Denver Broncos recently announced a partnership with the Rose Andom Center and pledged a $150,000 donation from Broncos Charities to the facility. The center, which is scheduled to open in Denver in the summer of 2015, will help domestic violence victims by facilitating access to services and staff of community and government agencies in a safe location. The center will be the first family justice center in Colorado. "There is no place for domestic violence in our society," said Broncos president and chief executive officer Joe Ellis. "It's a very serious issue that affects so many, including children, and it deserves the extensive resources that the Rose Andom Center will provide to make a difference."
Ellis also co-hosted the Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver's annual CEO build with Habitat Denver CEO Heather Lafferty. They joined more than 30 of Denver's top executives for this project, which supplemented construction at Habitat's Sable Ridge Townhome development in Northeast Denver. The complex is the largest Habitat Denver home development site, with 51 homes scheduled to be completed by 2016.
JETS HOST MOMS CLINIC
The New York Jets recently hosted a moms clinic at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center, during which mothers learned about USA Football's Heads Up Football Program.
The clinic included an information session with Jets director of internal medicine, Dr. Damion Martins, followed by an on-field demonstration. USA Football master trainer Vincent Digaetano and Jets cornerback Kyle Wilson led moms through Heads Up Football tackling drills.
The event concluded with a panel discussion. Panel members included Martins, DiGaetano, former NFL player and Jets director of player development Dave Szott and Christine Golic, a member of the Heads Up Football Advisory Committee. USA Football executive director Scott Hallenbeck and Darlene Rodriguez, WNBC anchor and mother of a Heads Up Football youth player, also participated.
BUCCANEERS SHARE INSPIRATIONAL AFTERNOON AT METROPOLITAN MINISTRIES
Tampa Bay Buccaneers players William Gholston and Russell Shepard, along with Buccaneers cheerleaders and mascot Captain Fear, entertained more than three dozen underserved children through dancing, arts and crafts and games at the Metropolitan Ministries annual Fall Festival.
"It doesn't take any effort to come out and make someone smile," said Shepard. "At the end of the day, one of the biggest things that you can do as a professional athlete is make someone else's dream."
Metropolitan Ministries is a nonprofit, nondenominational, faith-based organization that provides assistance for poor and homeless families throughout the Tampa Bay area. Founded in 1972, the organization offers a wide spectrum of services to alleviate suffering, promote human dignity and instill self-sufficiency.
