NFL Up: Certified athletic trainer offers drills for textbook tackling

This is the starting and fundamental position for tackling. This includes having your feet be shoulder width apart, squeezing your shoulder blades and keeping them down, having your knees and hips bent with a slight 45 degree forward lean of the back and lastly, keeping your hands in front of the body. The "One-Arm Row" will help strengthen the muscles needed to get into the proper "breakdown" position. Simply extend your elbow and then pull your shoulder blade back and down as you bend your elbow. Select a weight that allows you to keep the proper position and that will fatigue you at three sets of 10 repetitions.