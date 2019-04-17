NFL unveils dates, times for 2019 international games

The Mexico game was infamously cancelled last season for player safety concerns due to field conditions. The NFL will give it another go, sending a matchup that should provide fireworks and could be for the pre-Thanksgiving lead in the AFC West. The Chargers famously got the nine-game losing streak to the Chiefs off their back late last season in a dramatic December come-from-behind victory at Arrowhead Stadium. If the division rivals give us a similar battle, with Patrick Mahomes and Philip Rivers slinging pigskins in the altitude, it will be a spectacle to watch in Mexico.