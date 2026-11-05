NFL unites to honor and support the military community through Salute to Service

The National Football League (NFL) will honor service members, veterans and military families throughout November as its annual Salute to Service initiative takes center stage across the league. During Weeks 9-11 of the regular season, all 32 NFL clubs will recognize the military community through special gameday tributes, community events and charitable initiatives that build on the league's year-round commitment to those who serve.

Since 2011, Salute to Service has raised more than $80 million for military nonprofit organizations, helping provide critical resources and support to service members, veterans and their families. The NFL partners with the Bob Woodruff Foundation, Pat Tillman Foundation, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), United Service Organizations (USO) and Wounded Warrior Project to support mental health and wellness, education, career development and family assistance year-round.

“Honoring our military community means recognizing not only their service and sacrifice, but also the importance of standing alongside them and their families long after that service ends,” said Anna Isaacson, NFL Senior Vice President of Social Responsibility. “Salute to Service brings our entire league together around that commitment. We're proud of the work we've accomplished alongside our charitable partners and remain dedicated to supporting the military community in meaningful ways throughout the year.”

Salute to Service Across the NFL

Salute to Service will come to life on the field through special stencils, banners, goal post wraps, game balls, and custom Wilson, New Era, Riddell, and Nike gear. Salute to Service apparel will be available for purchase at NFL Shop and in stadium retail stores. The NFL does not profit from the sale of Salute to Service products, with 100% of the league’s proceeds benefiting Salute to Service charitable partners.

Fans can also support the initiative by bidding on authentic, game-worn Salute to Service gear through NFL Auction. The NFL does not profit from the sale or auction of items on the NFL Auction platform. Charitable contributions are made by the NFL Foundation to the league's nonprofit military partners. To participate, fans can text STSBID to 635635 or visit NFL.com/auction.

New this year, current NFL players who are veterans, are serving in a reserve status, or have had their military service deferred while pursuing their NFL careers will wear helmet decals representing their respective service branches—Army, Air Force or Marine Corps—throughout the season in recognition of their service. Players representing these military branches include:

Lucas Scott, Baltimore Ravens, tight end (Army)

Landon Robinson, Cincinnati Bengals, defensive tackle (Marine Corps)

Jordan Jackson, Denver Broncos, defensive lineman (Air Force)

Rayuan Lane III, Jacksonville Jaguars, safety (Marine Corps)

Cole Christiansen, Kansas City Chiefs, linebacker (Army)

Jon Rhattigan, Los Angeles Rams, linebacker (Army)

Bo Richter, Minnesota Vikings, outside linebacker (Air Force)

Eli Heidenreich, Pittsburgh Steelers, running back/wide receiver (Marine Corps)

Brett Toth, San Francisco 49ers practice squad, offensive lineman (Army)

Jimmy Ciarlo, Seattle Seahawks practice squad, linebacker (Army)

Noah Short, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, wide receiver (Army)

Andre Carter II, Washington Commanders, outside linebacker (Army)

Beyond the field, NFL clubs will engage with military communities through visits to military installations, volunteer opportunities and events that bring players, coaches and fans together with service members and their families.

As part of this year's Salute to Service initiative, the NFL will debut a dedicated campaign spot featuring Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones, focused on honoring and supporting service members, veterans and their families. The spot will run within the NFL's 2026 cause platform, There Is No I in Change, a season-long campaign highlighting the collective efforts of players, clubs, partners and communities working together to drive positive change.

New this year, the NFL will debut a one-hour Salute to Service special presented by USAA on Saturday, November 21, 2026 at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Produced by NFL Films, the special will highlight how the NFL family and its partners support service members, veterans and military families year-round, featuring stories centered on honoring, empowering and connecting with the military community.

Additionally, the SiriusXM NFL Radio channel will air a one-hour special hosted by Bill Lekas to debut on Veterans Day, November 11 at 7pm ET. Also available anytime on the SiriusXM app, the special will highlight current and former players, coaches and other members of the NFL community with ties to military families, a record of extraordinary support for the Armed Forces or backgrounds as Service Academy alumni. Featured guests will include Carolina Panthers linebacker Devin Lloyd, Arizona Cardinals tight end Elijah Higgins, Miami Dolphins linebacker Jacob Rodriguez, Cincinnati Bengals defensive lineman Landon Robinson, and Giants wide receivers Coach Chad Hall.

Also on Veterans Day, the NFL’s Salute to Service initiative will ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell. Representatives from each of the NFL’s five Salute to Service partners will ring the bell in recognition of service and the collective commitment to honoring, empowering, and connecting with service members, veterans, and their families.

Salute to Service Award Presented by USAA

An official NFL Salute to Service partner since the initiative launched in 2011, USAA works alongside the league to honor and support active-duty service members, veterans and their families year-round. Through visits to military installations and special experiences at events including the NFL Draft, training camps, Salute to Service games and the Super Bowl, the partnership brings the military community closer to the game.

Later today, the NFL and USAA will announce the nominees for the 2026 NFL Salute to Service Award presented by USAA. The award recognizes NFL players, coaches, staff and alumni who have demonstrated an exceptional commitment to honoring and supporting military and veteran communities.

As the award’s presenting sponsor, USAA, a leading provider of insurance and banking, and financial services to U.S. military members, veterans and their families, will contribute $25,000 in the recipient’s name to official aid societies representing all U.S. military branches. The NFL Foundation will match USAA’s contribution by donating an additional $25,000 to the recipient’s military nonprofit charity of choice. Fans can once again vote for their favorite nominee to help determine the award's three finalists, and they will be announced in January 2027. The recipient will be recognized at NFL Honors in February during the week of Super Bowl LXI in Los Angeles.

For more information on how USAA honors and appreciates the military community, visit USAA.com/NFL.

Supporting the Military Community Year-Round

Other NFL partners are also joining the league in supporting the military community through Salute to Service. Bread Financial donated 1% of net sales, up to $100,000, made through the NFL Extra Points credit card from October 1-15 to the Bob Woodruff Foundation in support of the USA Wheelchair Football League. Gillette will support TAPS with a $250,000 donation, made possible in part by their Salute to Service camouflage razors and the new Salute to Service deodorant.

Salute to Service is supported by the NFL's longstanding partnerships with five charitable organizations: the Bob Woodruff Foundation, Pat Tillman Foundation, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), United Service Organizations (USO) and Wounded Warrior Project. Together, these organizations provide vital programs and resources that address the diverse needs of service members, veterans and military families.

Bob Woodruff Foundation: The NFL partners with the Bob Woodruff Foundation to support programs that help veterans, service members and their families build stable and successful futures. The partnership also supports the USA Wheelchair Football League, providing adaptive sports opportunities for adults with disabilities, particularly veterans, while fostering competition, camaraderie and connection through football. To learn more, visit bobwoodrufffoundation.org.

The NFL partners with the Bob Woodruff Foundation to support programs that help veterans, service members and their families build stable and successful futures. The partnership also supports the USA Wheelchair Football League, providing adaptive sports opportunities for adults with disabilities, particularly veterans, while fostering competition, camaraderie and connection through football. To learn more, visit bobwoodrufffoundation.org. Pat Tillman Foundation: Through its partnership with the Pat Tillman Foundation, the NFL helps invest in remarkable military service members, veterans and spouses as the next generation of public and private sector leaders committed to service beyond self. To learn more, visit pattillmanfoundation.org.

Through its partnership with the Pat Tillman Foundation, the NFL helps invest in remarkable military service members, veterans and spouses as the next generation of public and private sector leaders committed to service beyond self. To learn more, visit pattillmanfoundation.org. Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS): The NFL works with TAPS to provide compassionate care and support to families grieving the loss of a military or veteran loved one. The partnership also creates opportunities for surviving families to connect, build relationships and find community through shared NFL experiences. These efforts extend internationally, bringing American families of the fallen together with Australian and British families of the fallen at NFL games in Melbourne and London. Through these shared experiences, the partnership honors lives lost, celebrates lives lived and strengthens connections among surviving military families across borders. To learn more, visit taps.org.

The NFL works with TAPS to provide compassionate care and support to families grieving the loss of a military or veteran loved one. The partnership also creates opportunities for surviving families to connect, build relationships and find community through shared NFL experiences. These efforts extend internationally, bringing American families of the fallen together with Australian and British families of the fallen at NFL games in Melbourne and London. Through these shared experiences, the partnership honors lives lost, celebrates lives lived and strengthens connections among surviving military families across borders. To learn more, visit taps.org. United Service Organizations (USO): For nearly six decades, the NFL and USO have worked together to strengthen connections with service members and their families around the world. Through military installation visits, the annual NFL-USO Tour and other special programming, the partnership brings NFL players and Legends directly to the military community, including those serving overseas. The NFL also continues to team up with the USO on the Salute to Service Madden Tournament, an EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL 27 competition bringing U.S. active-duty, Reserve and National Guard members around the world together through football and gaming. The tournament kicked off in September with qualifiers, and the top eight finalists will participate in the tournament finals at the New Orleans Saints' Salute to Service game against the Carolina Panthers. The winners will receive tickets and travel accommodations to Super Bowl LXI in Los Angeles. To learn more, visit uso.org.

For nearly six decades, the NFL and USO have worked together to strengthen connections with service members and their families around the world. Through military installation visits, the annual NFL-USO Tour and other special programming, the partnership brings NFL players and Legends directly to the military community, including those serving overseas. The NFL also continues to team up with the USO on the Salute to Service Madden Tournament, an EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL 27 competition bringing U.S. active-duty, Reserve and National Guard members around the world together through football and gaming. The tournament kicked off in September with qualifiers, and the top eight finalists will participate in the tournament finals at the New Orleans Saints' Salute to Service game against the Carolina Panthers. The winners will receive tickets and travel accommodations to Super Bowl LXI in Los Angeles. To learn more, visit uso.org. Wounded Warrior Project: The NFL partners with Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) to support the total well-being of veterans, service members, their families, and caregivers. WWP provides programs for mental health, physical wellness, and long-term well-being that help warriors build resilience, strengthen connections, and thrive for a lifetime. Starting November 9, WWP warriors will take part in the NFL Salute to Service Soldier Ride, an adaptive cycling event that goes to Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Los Angeles, ending November 20. Along the way, warriors will join with members of the Raiders, Cardinals, and Chargers, showcasing the healing power that physical activity and connection with others can have on mental health. To learn more, visit woundedwarriorproject.org.

For more information about Salute to Service and how to get involved, visit NFL.com/Salute.