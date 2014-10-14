NFL, union meeting to discuss personal-conduct policy

One plan that gained traction at last week's Fall League Meeting, according to two sources who were in the room, was to appoint either a discipline czar or a three-man discipline panel to oversee personal conduct. How the czar or panel would be appointed still has yet to be determined, though there is an acknowledgement that the players would likely want some say in the process. An ex-player or ex-players are likely to be primary among those considered for the position of czar or positions within a panel.