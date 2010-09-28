NFL, union meet to discuss 18-game season, other issues

WASHINGTON -- The NFL and its players' union discussed a proposal to change to an 18-game regular season during a bargaining session Tuesday.
The league and the NFL Players Association issued a joint statement about the meeting, saying that negotiations "focused on several matters," including the longer regular season, a rookie wage scale and improvements for retired players.
"Both sides look forward to continuing these discussions and reaching a new collective bargaining agreement," the statement said.
Tuesday's talks took place in Washington, where the NFLPA has its headquarters.
The current collective bargaining agreement expires in March, and NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith has said he believes owners are preparing for a lockout.
League owners and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell want to expand the regular season from 16 games to 18 and cut the preseason from four games to two. Indianapolis Colts president Bill Polian said Monday that he believes such a switch is a "fait accompli;" the union hasn't said it wants to make a change.
Goodell has pointed out that the league doesn't need approval from the players in order to extend the regular season.
The players currently receive 59.6 percent of designated NFL revenues, a number agreed to in the 2006 CBA. The owners say that's too much, arguing they have huge debts from building stadiums and starting up NFL Network and other ventures, making it impossible to be profitable.
The NFL generates nearly $8 billion in revenues annually, with about $1 billion going to operating expenses. The owners receive about 40 percent of the rest, but they want about $1.3 billion more before the players are given their cut, and they'd like two more regular-season games to get more money out of the networks for everyone.
Players have said they won't agree to a new deal that amounts to a pay cut. Smith has been warning players since he took office in early 2009 to put aside money in case of a work stoppage.
The union has started the process of having players vote to decertify the union, a step that eventually would allow players to sue the NFL if the owners decide to impose a lockout.
The NFLPA was decertified in 1989, two years after a failed players' strike. It returned as a union in 1993, when a contract that provided for free agency was reached with the league. That landmark CBA was renewed or restructured several times since 1993, including in 2006. The owners opted out of that deal two years ago.
