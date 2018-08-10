NFL undercover, Saquon SZN and one epic burger

Always fun when a man of generous carriage weaponizes his curves for dance comedy. Who could ever complain about such entertainment? Well, there is the lady on the left here. She seems pretty down on the whole situation. Notice how the dude in the Ray Lewis jersey starts out in the lead with his sensual robot interpretation. The challenge was laid out to the Big Man, who answers hard. He rips off his shirt, does the worm down a flight of a stairs (super impressive) before making the aggressive shift to his own open area for a dizzying final coda. Ray Lewis Guy has been vanquished. Just a beautiful ballet.