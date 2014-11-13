NFL, Under Armour, GE announce Head Health Challenge II winners

NFL, Under Armour and GE will monitor the progress of the initiatives during the next year. Each award winner will receive $500,000 and will also have the opportunity to receive an additional $1 million to advance their work to better protect against brain injury. The disruptive ideas introduced by these seven entries are designed to increase brain safety for athletes, members of the armed forces and society at-large. The stories behind the winning entries and their pioneering efforts in this field are showcased in seven short online videos available to watch at www.headhealthchallenge.com.