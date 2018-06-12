NFL UK Ticket Terms

THE SOLE AND EXCLUSIVE REMEDY if admission is refused or withdrawn or if the EVENT is cancelled and not replayed, is a refund of UP TO the face value of this ticket.Further, the NFL's liability for any breach of any term of this ticket shall not exceed the face value. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE NFL BE LIABLE FOR ANY SPECIAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, INCIDENTAL, INDIRECT OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, LOSS OF ENJOYMENT, ANY AMOUNT PAID IN EXCESS OF FACE VALUE TO A THIRD PARTY FOR THIS TICKET, OR FOR ANY TRAVEL/ACCOMMODATION COSTS. No refund or other remedy will be provided if ticketholder is ejected or refused entry due to disorderly conduct or failure to comply with these ticket terms, the venue policies or the event security policies prior to or following entry.