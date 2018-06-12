NFL UK Ticket Terms

This ticket is a revocable licence that only grants entry into the venue and a spectator seat, or if specified on the ticket, a standing location, for the specified event.
THE SOLE AND EXCLUSIVE REMEDY if admission is refused or withdrawn or if the EVENT is cancelled and not replayed, is a refund of UP TO the face value of this ticket.Further, the NFL's liability for any breach of any term of this ticket shall not exceed the face value. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE NFL BE LIABLE FOR ANY SPECIAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, INCIDENTAL, INDIRECT OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, LOSS OF ENJOYMENT, ANY AMOUNT PAID IN EXCESS OF FACE VALUE TO A THIRD PARTY FOR THIS TICKET, OR FOR ANY TRAVEL/ACCOMMODATION COSTS. No refund or other remedy will be provided if ticketholder is ejected or refused entry due to disorderly conduct or failure to comply with these ticket terms, the venue policies or the event security policies prior to or following entry.
The date and time of the event (and opening of the doors) are subject to change by the NFL and/or the venue operator in their sole discretion. The ticketholder's sole remedy if the ticketholder cannot attend a rescheduled event is a refund of the face value of the ticket, and no such change shall entitle ticketholder to any other remedy if ticketholder cannot attend or for any other reason.
Ticketholder and his/her belongings may be searched prior to or upon entry into the venue and/or other security checkpoints, and prohibited items may be confiscated. Ticketholder must comply with the NFL's and the venue's security policies, including any applicable bag policy. Ticketholder consents to such searches, and if ticketholder elects not to consent to these searches or comply with these security policies, ticketholder acknowledges that the NFL and/or the venue operator have the right to deny ticketholder entry.
TICKETHOLDER ALSO ACKNOWLEDGES AND AGREES that by tendering this ticket and entering the venue, ticketholder, on behalf of him/herself and, to the extent permitted by law, any accompanying minor(s), agrees to the following additional terms, conditions and waivers:
Ticketholder assumes all risks incident to the event or related activities, including the risk of lost, stolen or damaged property or personal injury of any kind and hereby waives any and all claims or potential claims arising from such risks, damage or injuries, save that the NFL and/or the venue operator do not seek to exclude liability for death or personal injury caused by their negligence or breach (including breach of statutory duty).
The event will be filmed, photographed and broadcast and the NFL and its partners may capture and use the ticketholder's voice, image, and/or likeness in any and all media now or hereafter existing in connection with the production, exhibition, advertising or exploitation of any film, video and/or audio recording of all or any part of the event. For more information about the NFL's data handling practices, please consult the NFL Privacy Policy on its website, www.nfl.com.
CCTV may be in operation at the venue.
The NFL is not responsible for lost, stolen, destroyed or counterfeit tickets. Lost, stolen, destroyed or counterfeit tickets, or tickets sold in violation of any applicable law, may not be honored. This ticket may not be used for, nor may any ticketholder enter the venue for, advertising, promotion or any other commercial purposes (including contests, sweepstakes and giveaways) without the NFL's express written consent.
If any provision of these terms and conditions is found to be invalid or unenforceable by a court, the invalid or unenforceable provision shall be severed or amended so as to render the rest of the provision(s) and remainder of these terms and conditions valid and enforceable.