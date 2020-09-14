NFL UK Player of the week Tournament Rules

The following personal information will be collected by Sponsor in this Promotion for the purposes of administering the Promotion and verifying an entrant in the event their participation qualifies for a prize and otherwise in accordance with the Sponsor's Privacy Notice at https://www.nfl.com/help/privacy: name, mailing address, post code and email address. Failure to provide all necessary personal information may result in entrant's entry in the Promotion being deemed ineligible. Sponsor is not responsible for any false or missing information. Entrants agree that their personal information will be stored and processed by Sponsor in the United States. Entrant personal information may also be transferred to countries outside of the United Kingdom, including the United States. Such other countries may not have privacy laws and regulations that provide the same level of protection to those that exist in the United Kingdom. By providing personal information in connection with the Promotion, entrants hereby expressly consent to such transfers of their personal information to the United States or other countries. Entrants have the right to review, rectify or cancel any personal data held by Sponsor by contacting Sponsor at https://digitalcare.nfl.com/hc/en-us/requests/new?ticket[form](https://digitalcare.nfl.com/hc/en-us/requests/new?ticketformid=360000328793)[id=360000328793](https://digitalcare.nfl.com/hc/en-us/requests/new?ticketformid=360000328793) or by emailing GDPR@nfl.com. Entrants also have the right to lodge questions or complaints with a supervisory authority at any time.

In the event an entrant opted-in to receive marketing communications from Sponsor or to allow Sponsor to share their personal information with other individuals or companies and no longer wish to do so, or entrant no longer wishes to participate in the Promotion, entrant may inform Sponsor at any time by contacting Sponsor at GDPR@nfl.com. Sponsor's Privacy Notice can be reviewed at: https://www.nfl.com/help/privacy.

Sponsor agrees to ensure that the collection of all personal information complies with all applicable laws, including without limitation, all national and local laws, policies, regulations, including the General Data Protection Regulation (collectively "Applicable Laws"). Where required by Applicable Laws, Sponsor will deploy appropriate notices and functionality to obtain authorizations and consents as required.

Winner Selection: One (1) potential winner will be selected in a random drawing conducted on or about Friday 18 September 2020 from among all the eligible entries received throughout the Promotion Period. The potential winner will be notified at the email address provided in his/her registration form and must respond to the notification email within five (5) days from the time of initial email notification and may be required to execute and return a declaration of eligibility, a liability release and, where lawful, a publicity release (with each such document being no more than a re-statement of one or more provisions of these Official Rules). If such documents are not returned within the time period specified by Sponsor, email notification is returned as undeliverable, Sponsor is unable to contact any potential winner or a potential winner is not in compliance with these Official Rules, prize will be forfeited and, at Sponsor's discretion, an alternate winner may be selected. Odds of winning a prize depend upon the total number of eligible entries received.

Prize(s): One (1) NFL Cap Approximate Retail Value ("ARV") of each prize: 30 GBP.

Sponsor does not guarantee the NFL Cap will be the cap of the team you support.

No Substitutes; Additional Costs: No transfer, assignment, cash redemption, or substitution of prize (or portion thereof) is permitted except by the Sponsor who reserves the right to substitute a prize (or portion thereof) with one of comparable or greater value, at its sole discretion. Winner is solely responsible for any and all costs or fees associated with acceptance and/or use of the prize not specified herein as being awarded including, without limitation, any applicable taxes, withholdings, ground or air transportation, meals, gratuities, accommodations and souvenirs.

Publicity Release; Release of Liability: By entering the Promotion, all entrants agree that (A) the NFL Parties and their sponsors and partners may use (unless prohibited by law), the name, country/city residence, photograph, any recording (voice, film or video), and/or likeness of any entrant, winner or their guest (if applicable) for advertising, trade and/or any other purposes in any media now or hereafter known throughout the world in perpetuity, without further compensation, permission or notification; (B) the Released Parties shall have no liability and will not be held responsible for any claim, action, liability, loss, injury or damage, including, without limitation, personal injury or death or damage to personal or real property, due in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, by reason of the acceptance, possession, use or misuse of a prize and any travel or travel-related activity thereto (including, but not limited to, attendance at a game or event), as applicable, or participation in this Promotion. Notwithstanding anything elsewhere in these Official Rules, no person's or entity's liability for death or personal injury caused by its negligence shall be limited in any way, and nor shall their liability for fraud or for any other matter where liability may not as a matter of law be limited or excluded. Where these Official Rules provide for discretion exercisable by a Released Party that could otherwise be capable of causing a significant imbalance in the parties' rights and obligation hereunder, to the detriment of a consumer and contrary to the requirement of good faith, shall be exercised reasonably and in good faith.

Sponsor's Reservation of Rights: The Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to modify, suspend, and/or terminate this Promotion for any reason, including should viruses, bugs, non-authorized human intervention or other causes corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper play of the Promotion and, in the case of termination, at its discretion, select the potential winner/s from among all eligible non-suspect entries received prior to the event that required such termination.

Governing Law: All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrants and the Sponsor in connection with this Promotion, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the substantive laws of England and Wales. Any and all disputes and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Promotion, or any prize awarded, shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts.

Sponsor: NFL International Ltd., 8th Floor, 30 Panton Street, London SW1Y4AJ United Kingdom. You may request the name of the winner by sending a self-addressed stamped envelope no later than Monday 19 October 2020 to the foregoing address. This Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook, Jebbit, Twitter or Instagram.

