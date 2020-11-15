NFL UK Game Pass Tournament Official Rules (the "Official Rules")

No Purchase Necessary to Enter or Win

Eligibility: "NFL UK Game Pass Tournament" (the "Promotion") is open to legal residents of the United Kingdom, including Northern Ireland, but, for clarity, excluding the Republic of Ireland, who are 18 years old or older as of the date of entry. Employees, officers, directors, agents and representatives of NFL International Ltd. (the "Sponsor"), the National Football League, its member professional football clubs, NFL Enterprises LLC, NFL Properties LLC, NFL Ventures, Inc., NFL Ventures, L.P., NFL International LLC, NFL Productions LLC and each of their respective affiliates and subsidiaries, and all of their sponsors, licensees, wholesalers, retailers, distributors, suppliers, advertising and promotion agencies (the "Released Parties"), and each such individual's immediate family members (mother, father, sister, brother, child, husband, wife and their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside) and those living in their same households, whether or not related, are not eligible to participate or win. Void outside of the United Kingdom and where prohibited by law. By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor, which are binding and final on matters relating to this Promotion.

Promotion Period: The Promotion begins at 9am ("BST") on Saturday 28 November 2020 and ends at 5pm ("BST") on Monday 30 November 2020 (hereafter, the "Promotion Period").

How to Participate: At the start of the Promotion Period, Sponsor will tweet out an NFL UK Game Pass Tournament related post with specific instructions on how to enter the Promotion (hereafter, the "Post"), from the @NFLUK Twitter account accessible via: https://twitter.com/NFLUK (hereafter, "URL"). To enter and receive one (1) entry during the Promotion Period, Twitter followers of @NFLUK must visit the URL and follow the directions as set forth in the Post to retweet the Post (and tag @nfluk) to their respective Twitter account. If the entrant is not already an @NFLUK Twitter follower, they may become one by visiting the URL and clicking on the "Follow" button. If the entrant has a Twitter account, they will be required to follow the prompts to login into their account. If the entrant does not have a Twitter account, they may follow the prompts to sign-up for free. Entrants must follow @NFLUK on Twitter from the account being used to enter the Promotion in order to be eligible to participate in the Promotion. Entrants must retweet the Post by 5pm ("BST") on Monday 30 November 2020 in order to be eligible for participation in the Promotion. All entries received after such closing date and time will be void. Limit one (1) entry per person and per Twitter account. Entrants attempting to use multiple Twitter accounts or identities may be disqualified, at Sponsor's sole discretion. Additional entries from any person or Twitter account in excess of the stated limitation will be void. If you choose to visit the URL and enter using your mobile phone, standard data fees may apply. See your wireless provider for pricing plan details. In the event a potential winner has been selected and Sponsor discovers or has reasonable grounds to believe the winner has submitted more than one (1) entry, the Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify such potential winner and may select an alternate winner.

The use of script, macro or automated devices (or any other devices intended to automate or subvert any aspect of entry) to enter the Promotion is prohibited and any entry through such means and any entry that is deemed to be ineligible (at Sponsor's sole discretion and in accordance with these Official Rules) are void. In the event of a dispute as to the identity of an entrant based on the Twitter username submitted, entry will be awarded to the "authorized account holder" of the Twitter username from which said entry was submitted, provided such individual is eligible according to these Official Rules. The authorized account holder is defined as the natural person who is assigned an email address by an Internet access provider, an online service provider or another organization that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses or the domain associated with the submitted email address. Proof (to Sponsor's satisfaction) of being the authorized account holder may be required by Sponsor. All entries become the exclusive property of the Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned.

Released Parties are not responsible for late, lost, stolen, incomplete, misdirected, delayed, garbled, inaccurate, or undelivered registration forms or entries, or for telephonic, human, electronic or computer failures, problems or errors, interruptions in service due to system upgrades, repairs, modifications or other causes, failures or malfunctions of connections, electronics, satellite, network, cable, Internet Service Provider (ISP), phones, mobile, or other devices (including wireless phones/handsets or other wireless devices), phone lines or telephone systems, traffic congestion on the internet, technical or mechanical malfunctions, or other malfunctions or errors, whether caused by equipment, programming, human error or otherwise relating to or in connection with the Promotion, including, without limitation, errors which may occur in connection with the administration of the Promotion, the processing of registration forms, entries or the announcement of the prize(s), the cancellation or postponement of any game or event that may be part of the prize (if applicable), or for any injury or damage to entrant's or any other person's computer or wireless device relating to or resulting from participation in this Promotion, or for printing, typographical, human or other errors appearing in these Official Rules or other Promotion-related materials. Entrants are responsible for any charges of online service providers or wireless carriers. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to void any entries of entrants whom the Sponsor believes have attempted to tamper with or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper play of this Promotion or is in violation of these Official Rules.

Entries may not contain, as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, any content that is sexually explicit or suggestive; violent or derogatory of any ethnic, racial, gender, religious, professional or age group, profane or pornographic; contains nudity; promotes alcohol, illegal drugs, tobacco, firearms/weapons (or use of any of the foregoing); promotes any activities that may appear unsafe or dangerous; promotes any particular political agenda or message; is obscene, offensive, or inappropriate; misrepresents or contains disparaging remarks about any persons or companies; contains any personal identification such as personal addresses, etc.; contains copyrighted materials owned by others (including photographs or images published on or in websites, television, movies or other media) without permission; contains materials embodying the names, likenesses, voices, or other indicia identifying any person, including, without limitation, celebrities and/or other public or private figures, without permission; contains look-alikes of celebrities or other public or private figures, living or dead; communicates messages or images inconsistent with the positive images and/or good will to which Sponsor wishes to associate; and/or violates any law. Entries deemed by Sponsor, in their sole discretion, to be immoral, obscene, profane or not in keeping with Sponsor's image or in violation of these Official Rules will be void. In the event of non-compliance with any requirements specified herein or with any of the terms of these Official Rules, the entry will be void.

Personal Data: Sponsor and the Released Parties will not enter into any correspondence, including email, with non-winning entrants relating to such entrants participation in the Promotion. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual found tampering with the participation process or entry materials or otherwise interfering with the proper administration of the Promotion or violating these Official Rules.

The following personal information will be collected (as applicable) by Sponsor in this Promotion for the purposes of administering the Promotion and verifying an entrant in the event their participation qualifies for a prize and otherwise in accordance with the Sponsor's Privacy Notice at https://www.nfl.com/help/privacy: Entrant's Twitter account username, certain personal information that is publicly accessible on such account as part of an entrant's profile (as applicable) which may include, without limitation, entrant's name, email address, mailing address and/or phone number, and/or any other personal information that may be otherwise voluntarily provided to Sponsor by entrant for the aforementioned purposes. Failure to provide certain necessary personal information may result in entrant's entry in the Promotion being deemed ineligible. Sponsor is not responsible for any false or missing information. Entrants agree that their personal information will be stored and processed by Sponsor in the United States. Entrant personal information may also be transferred to countries outside of the United Kingdom, including the United States. Such other countries may not have privacy laws and regulations that provide the same level of protection to those that exist in the United Kingdom. By providing personal information in connection with the Promotion, entrants hereby expressly consent to such transfers of their personal information to the United States or other countries. Entrants have the right to review, rectify or cancel any personal data held by Sponsor by contacting Sponsor at https://digitalcare.nfl.com/hc/en-us/requests/new?ticketformid=360000328793 or by emailing GDPR@nfl.com. Entrants also have the right to lodge questions or complaints with a supervisory authority at any time.

In the event an entrant opted-in to receive marketing communications from Sponsor or to allow Sponsor to share their personal information with other individuals or companies and no longer wish to do so, or entrant no longer wishes to participate in the Promotion, entrant may inform Sponsor at any time by contacting Sponsor at GDPR@nfl.com. Sponsor 's Privacy Notice can be reviewed at: https://www.nfl.com/help/privacy.

Sponsor agrees to ensure that the collection of all personal information complies with all applicable laws, including without limitation, all national and local laws, policies, regulations, including the General Data Protection Regulation (collectively "Applicable Laws"). Where required by Applicable Laws, Sponsor will deploy appropriate notices and functionality to obtain authorizations and consents as required.

Winner Selection: Five (5) potential winner will be selected in a random drawing conducted on or about Friday 4 December 2020 from among all the eligible entries received throughout the Promotion Period. The potential winner will be notified via direct message at the Twitter account used to enter the Promotion, and must respond to the notification direct message within five (5) days from the time of initial notification and may be required to execute and return a declaration of eligibility, a liability release and, where lawful, a publicity release (with each such document being no more than a re-statement of one or more provisions of these Official Rules). If such documents are not returned within the time period specified by Sponsor, the direct message notification is returned as undeliverable, Sponsor is unable to contact any potential winner or a potential winner is not in compliance with these Official Rules, prize will be forfeited and, at Sponsor's discretion, an alternate winner may be selected. Odds of winning a prize depend upon the total number of eligible entries received.

Prize(s): Five (5) NFL Game Pass Season Pro subscription valid until July 31, 2021. Approximate Retail Value ("ARV") of the prize: £55 GBP.

No Substitutes; Additional Costs: No transfer, assignment, cash redemption, or substitution of prize (or portion thereof) is permitted except by the Sponsor who reserves the right to substitute a prize (or portion thereof) with one of comparable or greater value, at its sole discretion. Winner is solely responsible for any and all costs or fees associated with acceptance and/or use of the prize not specified herein as being awarded including, without limitation, any applicable taxes, withholdings, ground or air transportation, meals, gratuities, accommodations and souvenirs.

Publicity Release; Release of Liability: By entering the Promotion, all entrants agree that (A) the NFL Parties and their sponsors and partners may use (unless prohibited by law), the name, country/city residence, photograph, any recording (voice, film or video), and/or likeness of any entrant, winner or their guest (if applicable) for advertising, trade and/or any other purposes in any media now or hereafter known throughout the world in perpetuity, without further compensation, permission or notification; (B) the Released Parties shall have no liability and will not be held responsible for any claim, action, liability, loss, injury or damage, including, without limitation, personal injury or death or damage to personal or real property, due in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, by reason of the acceptance, possession, use or misuse of a prize and any travel or travel-related activity thereto (including, but not limited to, attendance at a game or event), as applicable, or participation in this Promotion. Notwithstanding anything elsewhere in these Official Rules, no person's or entity's liability for death or personal injury caused by its negligence shall be limited in any way, and nor shall their liability for fraud or for any other matter where liability may not as a matter of law be limited or excluded. Where these Official Rules provide for discretion exercisable by a Released Party that could otherwise be capable of causing a significant imbalance in the parties' rights and obligation hereunder, to the detriment of a consumer and contrary to the requirement of good faith, shall be exercised reasonably and in good faith.

Sponsor's Reservation of Rights: The Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to modify, suspend, and/or terminate this Promotion for any reason, including should viruses, bugs, non-authorized human intervention or other causes corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper play of the Promotion and, in the case of termination, at its discretion, select the potential winner/s from among all eligible non-suspect entries received prior to the event that required such termination.

Governing Law: All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrants and the Sponsor in connection with this Promotion, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the substantive laws of England and Wales. Any and all disputes and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Promotion, or any prize awarded, shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts.

Sponsor: NFL International Ltd., 8th Floor, 30 Panton Street, London SW1Y4AJ United Kingdom. You may request the name of the winner by sending a self-addressed stamped envelope no later than Monday 7 December 2020 to the foregoing address. This Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Twitter.

CAUTION: