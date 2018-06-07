NFL UK Combine School Challenge

But perhaps less familiar to the sport's UK fans is the alternative NFL Combine that is fast emerging across Britain, still featuring many of the traditional events - from the 40-yard-dash to the broad jump - but with a much different demographic. Rather than the cream of the US college American footballing world, this version is putting UK schoolchildren between the ages of 8-11 years old through their paces. NFL UK put forward the 'NFL Combine Scouting School Challenge' earlier this year and, since then, 38 UK schools have instigated the after-school programme with around 1,100 children taking part so far.