NFL UK celebrates International Dance Day

Published: Apr 01, 2020 at 06:52 AM

It's International Dancing Day and NFL UK have enlisted the help of our NFL cheerleaders to encourage you to get dancing!

We know it's not easy being cooped up in the house all day but making sure that you keep moving can have a massive benefit on your health.

Whether you're a pro or a new beginner, cheerleading can be a great way to have fun and keep fit. Holly Warden became the UK's very first NFL Cheerleader when she performed as part of the Miami Dolphins cheerleading team and helped launch our campaign today.

Whilst at home today make sure you check out our easy to learn routines from NFL cheerleaders:

Minnesota Vikings cheerleader Shanyn:

Los Angeles Rams cheerleader Bianca:

Jacksonville Jaguars cheerleaders

Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders Danielle and Joyce

Denver Broncos cheerleader Darian

Indianapolis Colts cheerleader Lexie

San Francisco 49ers cheerleader Lauren

Now it's over to you! Don't worry if you can't pick up the routine the first time around, all the routines can be learnt at your own pace and time and enjoyed together with the family.

Get practicing and don't forget to send your videos to @nfluk on Twitter and Instagram and #StayHomeStayStrong!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Cheerleaders celebrate International Dance Day

news

Where to watch the NFL Draft in the UK

Watch every pick live across Sky Sports or NFL Game Pass

news

Buccaneers, Cardinals, Jaguars, Packers and Saints to play International Games in 2022

Green Bay the 32nd team to play in UK; Tampa Bay launches Germany games.

news

Neil Reynolds' Super bowl LVI Wrap

news

The Superstar Rams

news

How to watch Super Bowl LVI in the UK

Watch the greatest game on earth on Sky Sports, BBC One and NFL Game Pass

news

Neil Reynolds' Championship Games Round Wrap

Sky Sports' NFL presenter Neil Reynolds looks back on a fascinating Championship Weekend

news

Neil Reynolds' Divisional Round Wrap

Sky Sports' NFL presenter Neil Reynolds looks back on a historic Divisional Round weekend

news

Neil Reynolds' Championship Power Rankings

Sky Sports Neil Reynolds ranks the remaining teams left in the Playoffs

news

Neil Reynolds' Divisional Round Power Rankings

Sky Sports Neil Reynolds ranks the remaining teams left in the Playoffs

news

Neil Reynolds' Wild Card Wrap

Sky Sports' NFL presenter Neil Reynolds looks back on Wild Card Weekend

news

Neil Reynolds' end of season Power Rankings

Sky Sports Neil Reynolds ranks every team in the league from 1 to 32

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW