NFL Twitter reaction to Wednesday's deals

Wednesday marked the deadline for teams to reach new deals with their franchise-tagged players, and four of the five who were tagged this year signed new agreements just before the 4 p.m. ET deadline. When the news of the new contracts broke, plenty of people around the NFL had strong reactions. Here were some of our favorites.
God is real... #cowboynation stand up #throwupthex— Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 15, 2015
Couldn't be happier for my guy @DezBryant . Nobody deserves it more... just make sure you don't forget your wallet at the next dinner 88.— Tony Romo (@tonyromo) July 15, 2015
Thrilled to reach a long-term deal with Demaryius. He is one of the NFL’s top WRs & will continue to be a big part of the Broncos' success!!— John Elway (@johnelway) July 15, 2015
All this BREAKING NEWS. Does this mean the bar is set?? #THEGHOST— TY Hilton (@TYHilton13) July 15, 2015
Can I get #88 with side order of #83 with an extra #11 and a large #82 and a #9 for for dessert😁. #CowboyNation— Terrance Williams (@TerranceWill2) July 15, 2015
Congrats to my boy @DezBryant you deserve it man.— Cole Beasley (@Bease11) July 15, 2015
CONGRATS TO MY DAWG @jhouston50 FOR GETTING HIS CONTRACT OUT THE WAY SO WE CAN #CHASETHELOMBARDI &… https://t.co/eS2QARTSfX— Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 15, 2015
Good job, glad to have you back @DemaryiusT https://t.co/tpAIVFIg3W— D-Ware (@DeMarcusWare) July 15, 2015
Congrats Gostkowski! Well deserved!— ♛Chandler Jones (@chanjones55) July 15, 2015
$52 Ms & $45 Ms guaranteed, my goodness that's big money..... Shoot, that type of $ would make you like the 7th or 8th man on a NBA team!— Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) July 15, 2015
Congrats @DezBryant on new deal & cool pic w/ son. Got security now earn it all except vs my #GMEN LOL #NoFireworks https://t.co/CY1Fzieaka— Shaun O'Hara (@ShaunOHara60) July 15, 2015
DT back !!!! BRONCOS UP !— kwebb (@kayvonwebster) July 15, 2015
Cowboys ain't stupid.— Donté Stallworth (@DonteStallworth) July 15, 2015
* Dez got that dough!! #ThanksDeangelo Ha! 💲💲💲💲💲💲💲— Jamal Anderson (@jamthedirtybird) July 15, 2015
I thought way more than that but congrats— Aaron Curry M.Ed. (@AaronCurry51) July 15, 2015
Dallas did the right thing— FABIAN WASHINGTON (@FABEWASH31) July 15, 2015
1X for #88 now go shine🌟 like always @DezBryant X they azz out bruh bruh— Lawrence Vickers (@LVickers_47) July 15, 2015
Happy for Dez and Demaryius. Congrats fellas @DemaryiusT @DezBryant 🏈🏈🏈💰💰💰💳💳💸💸💸— Steve Smith II (@SteveSmithII) July 15, 2015
My man got 100 million dollar #MuchDeserved— Calais Campbell (@CalaisCampbell) July 15, 2015
👍🏿"@travsanders87: @ShannonSharpe he got the guarantee didn't he!!! Great day for the @Broncos & @DemaryiusT"— shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) July 15, 2015