NFL TV guide to Week 6

Published: Oct 13, 2017 at 04:54 AM

Which NFL games this week are must-watch television? EmmaVP from the Dave Dameshek Football Program breaks down the top made-for-TV matchups in her NFL TV guide for Week 6.

SUNDAY

Detroit Lions at New Orleans Saints

"Six Feet Unger" -- 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS

Max Unger snaps at Drew Brees after he can no longer put up with the QB's incessant shouting of nonsense words from a mere six inches away. Alvin Kamara goes through a rough break up with Darius Slay, sending him into a downward spiral for plays and plays. Marvin Jones stands in the middle of the field, desperately hoping Matthew Stafford will finally notice him.

Miami Dolphins at Atlanta Falcons

"Jay's Anatomy" -- 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS

Unsatisfied with his current position, Jay Cutler takes a long look at himself and his choices, pondering what his life would be like if he had taken his timeout. A great reader of people, Matt Ryan can tell something's up with Julio Jones when he gets short with him in the first half; Tevin Coleman backs up Devonta Freeman when coach berates him for dropping the ball in a big spot.

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

"Diggs Little Lies" -- 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS

Aaron Rodgers showcases his flair for the dramatic, waiting until the very last second to throw caution to the wind and take a chance on a persistent Davante Adams. In the interest of reconnecting with his QB, Stefon Diggs delves into a down-to-earth dialogue about his addiction to the end zone. Xavier Rhodes shadows Jordy Nelson with not-so-secret intentions of sabotaging his afternoon.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs

"Charcandrick Westworld" -- 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS

Incredibly frustrated with Marcus Peters' hands-on management style, Antonio Brown goes over his head to get the results he desires. When push comes to shove, Charcandrick West gets the job done again, earning the respect of digital investors who predicted a rise in his stock. Ben Roethlisberger's passion is called into question after he questions his own passion.

