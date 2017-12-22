NFL TV guide to Week 16 of 2017 season

Every Eagle in Philly hoped to go out on top, but the Lynch who lived far out west was eager to make a stop. The Lynch hated losing, no matter the game, though unfortunately for him, Nick Foles felt the same. All festive and green, St. Nick saved the season, and perhaps kept a Super Bowl within reason. When the Lynch watched the backup sling it to Alshon and Torrey, he realized his Raiders were just a mere chapter in Philadelphia's story.