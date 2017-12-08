NFL TV guide to Week 14 of 2017 season

Top guns of the North, Big Ben and his Steelers, are challenged to a duel at the meeting of the three rivers by Flacco and his brawlin' Baltimore boys, as everybody and their momma knows this division ain't big enough for the two of them. With partners in crime Antonio and Martavis getting tied up with some DBs in distress, a hotly pursued Bell is able to play the hero, galloping across the landscape towards black and gold victory, while leaving Ol' Mr. Suggs in the dust.