NFL TV guide to Week 13 of 2017 season

Hopelessly hopeless, Andy Dalton tries to show, not tell, the city of Cincinnati that this romance is still alive and that he can be that smooth, dashing man it needs. Despite knowing Antonio has repeatedly fallen head over heels for him, Big Ben gets him a guy who can do both in Bell, as he wants a partner who takes charge but also knows when to give him his space. Looking for love in all the wrong places, most notably the gridiron, T.J. Watt learns to channel his energy into perfecting his craft: knocking dudes over.