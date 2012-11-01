NFL trading deadline today; Chiefs, Chargers tonight

Published: Oct 31, 2012 at 09:18 PM

The San Diego Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs both have their backs against the wall, and that means sparks could fly on NFL Network's "Thursday Night Football." The fun starts with "Thursday Night Kickoff" at 6 p.m. ET, with the real kickoff at 8:20 p.m.

Here's what else is on tap for Thursday:

» Get a head start on Thursday's football talk with "NFL AM" at 6 a.m. ET on NFL Network. And don't miss Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs on "NFL Fantasy Live" at 2 p.m. ET and "Around the League Live" at 4 p.m.

» Today's NFL trading deadline arrives promptly at 4 p.m. ET. Tune in to NFL Network and check NFL.com throughout the day for the latest trade news.

» Jordy Nelson is among the big-name players such as Alshon Jeffery, Rashard Mendenhall and Trent Richardson who are fighting injuries. Marc Sessler examines all of Week 9's ailments.

» Elliot Harrison picks the winners for all of Week 9's games.

» Aditi Kinkhabwala reports on the man who is carrying the load for the Pittsburgh Steelers' ground game: third-year running back Jonathan Dwyer.

» Adam Schein writes on the undefeated Atlanta Falcons in The Schein Nine.

» Find out how your team would fare if the season ended today with the updated Playoff Picture.

» It's not too late to start a fantasy football team on NFL.com.

» Happy birthday to Tennessee Titans guard Steve Hutchinson, who turns 35 on Thursday.

