NFL trade wave ... explained! Plus, five big questions for Week 9

WHAT can Denver do to turn things around? (submitted by @SosaDa3) It's hard to blame them for trying a QB change after three straight losses and Trevor Siemian's ugly play last week, even if (as one opposing coach said here last week) the Broncos' real issues begin up front. But I can't help but think back to scouts' reviews of Brock Osweiler's play for the Browns in the preseason as he prepares to start Sunday at Philadelphia. I had as much luck then finding someone with a positive word about Osweiler as the Browns did finding a trade partner, which they sought even while Osweiler was atop the depth chart during camp. Maybe Osweiler, 26, has benefited from getting out of Cleveland and working with Mike McCoy and Bill Musgrave. And if he does play well, it'll be the Browns -- still in search of their franchise QB -- picking up most of the check. Thanks to the guaranteed contract Cleveland took from the Texans in exchange for a second-round draft pick, Osweiler is making $895,588 per week from the Browns and just $45,588 per week from the Broncos.