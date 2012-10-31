NFL trade tracker: Aqib Talib dealt to New England Patriots

The NFL's trade deadline was relatively quiet this season with only two trades going down. Check out a comprehensive breakdown of all the deals.
Published: Oct 31, 2012 at 06:22 AM
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.
news
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell designates former NJ attorney general Peter C. Harvey to hear appeal of Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Thursday designated former New Jersey attorney general Peter C. Harvey to hear the league's appeal of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension for violating the league's personal-conduct policy.
news
Ranking all 32 RB1s heading into the 2022 NFL season: Christian McCaffrey lands at No. 10
Maurice Jones-Drew ranks all 32 RB1s heading into the 2022 NFL season. Does Christian McCaffrey crack the top 10 after battling injuries over the last two seasons? And who holds the No. 1 spot? Check out MJD's full pecking order.
news
Training Camp Buzz: Titans rookie QB Malik Willis showing progression; A.J. Brown appreciating competition from Eagles CBs
How did Titans rookie QB Malik Willis do with the second-team offense? How is WR A.J. Brown adjusting to life in Philadelphia? Find out other interesting items we're tracking from today's training camps.