NFL trade deadline winners, losers: Vikings find QB, Jags go all-in, Jonathan Taylor stranded

The NFL's trade deadline came and went, with six deals unfolding Tuesday. Those transactions brought this year's total of in-season trades to 18, a slight dip from last year's 22 moves.

Some teams bolstered their immediate outlook and enter the second half of the season with genuine playoff optimism. Others shifted focus toward the future, stockpiling assets to reshape their rosters in the coming offseason. A third group, however, watched opportunities pass them by -- destined to either suffer from their own inaction or the aggressiveness of their rivals.

Here's a look at some of the biggest winners and losers from the 2026 NFL trade deadline.

Winners

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jaguars brass approached the deadline determined to acquire defensive playmakers. They emerged with massive defensive lineman Jordan Davis from the Philadelphia Eagles, Pro Bowl safety Jessie Bates III from the Atlanta Falcons and defensive tackle Davon Godchaux from the New Orleans Saints.

Some questioned the price Jacksonville paid for Davis (a 2027 first-round pick and a 2029 second-round selection), but the Jaguars believe they have a special team that additions like Davis can elevate into legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings have a championship-caliber defense. Their offense, however, has fallen flat, with Kyler Murray delivering subpar results and Carson Wentz proving disastrous.

Now the Vikings welcome back Kirk Cousins, who posted a 50-37-1 record with two playoff appearances and three Pro Bowl nods during his first stint in Minnesota from 2018 to 2023.

All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson goes from exasperated to optimistic as the signal-caller who has thrown him 28 touchdowns returns. If Cousins can elevate an offense that ranked among the league's worst despite boasting skill-position talent, Minnesota could mount a Super Bowl charge.

Chicago Bears

General manager Ryan Poles and coach Ben Johnson entered the season with a potent offense and an impactful defense.

Landing defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons adds a difference-maker to that unit and opens the door for all kinds of creativity under coordinator Dennis Allen.

Philadelphia Eagles

General manager Howie Roseman began his wheeling and dealing last month by trading center Cam Jurgens to the Baltimore Ravens for a 2027 fifth-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick.

This week, Roseman couldn't pass up the haul he received from the Jaguars for Davis.

The Eagles now have 10 picks in the 2027 NFL Draft, highlighted by two first-rounders, a second, a third, a fourth, three fifths, a sixth and a seventh. Their 2028 haul features two firsts and seconds, as well as Philadelphia's standard picks in rounds three through seven. In 2029, they have eight selections: a first-rounder, two seconds and one selection in each of the remaining rounds.

Baltimore Ravens

The October acquisition of Jurgens from the Eagles met a need. Then last week, Baltimore filled a gaping hole at quarterback by trading for quarterback Jacoby Brissett. They're hoping the 11-year veteran can keep them afloat in case Lamar Jackson returns from thumb surgery in time for a late-season playoff run.

Kansas City Chiefs

Wide receiver has ranked among the Chiefs' weaknesses, so former Indianapolis Colt Josh Downs should help improve that unit. The fourth-year man has 33 catches for 354 yards and a touchdown this season. His best season came in 2024, when he had 72 catches for 803 yards and five touchdowns.

Indianapolis Colts

Owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon saw the writing on the wall and began dismantling this year's team after firing general manager Chris Ballard. She then directed the stockpiling of resources for a rebuild.

Between the trades of guard Quenton Nelson (Seattle Seahawks), defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and wide receiver Keenan Allen (San Francisco 49ers) and Downs (Chiefs), the Colts added a third, two fourths, two fifths and a sixth for players on expiring deals.

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers were already championship contenders, but they used the trade window to fortify areas of weakness. First, they bolstered their defensive front by acquiring Buckner from the Colts last week. They called Indianapolis again in recent days, orchestrating a deal for Allen to join an injury-ravaged wide receiver room.

Fernando Mendoza

The No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft waited patiently as Cousins led the Las Vegas Raiders (4-5) to a more competitive start than many anticipated. But with the Vikings in desperate need of competent quarterback play, the Raiders couldn't pass up a 2027 third-round pick for the 38-year-old.

Las Vegas now turns to Mendoza for the second half of the season and beyond. In one relief appearance, Mendoza completed six of eight passes for 48 yards. He'll aim to apply all of the lessons gained from watching Cousins while attempting to keep the Raiders' season alive.

Losers

NFC North foes

Despite the Vikings' ferocious defense, putrid quarterback play left the door open for the Bears, Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers to contend for division supremacy.

Now that Minnesota has reunited with Cousins, Jefferson, wide receiver Jordan Addison and tight end T.J. Hockenson should go back to delivering game-changing performances. The run game should improve, too. The road to the NFC North crown just got more difficult.

Los Angeles Chargers

The winless Chargers had a chance to unload veterans with expiring deals. Instead, their only move was trading 26-year-old linebacker Daiyan Henley to the Denver Broncos for a 2027 fourth-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round selection.

Khalil Mack could have helped a team in the postseason hunt. Not only did Los Angeles forfeit the chance to acquire draft capital, but the 35-year-old pass-rusher also lost out on playing for a contender.

Jonathan Taylor

Amid another lost Colts season, it looked as though the team's workhorse back would join a club with championship aspirations. However, Indianapolis stood pat since none of the suitors were willing to meet its steep asking price.

Though he's been one of the most productive backs since entering the NFL in 2020, Taylor has played in one playoff game (2020) over his seven-year career.

Kyler Murray

The former No. 1 overall pick hoped a change of scenery and guidance from offensive-minded coach Kevin O'Connell would rejuvenate his career.

Murray's starting quarterback tenure lasted just six games, with injuries and an inability to adapt to O'Connell's system leading to poor production. Now, Murray will back up Cousins, who gives Minnesota a Pro Bowl-caliber quarterback and hope for a Super Bowl push.

Washington Commanders

Hope is fading fast for the 2-5-1 Commanders, and general manager Adam Peters opted against making any trades. Part of the problem was that Washington had few bargaining chips after season-ending injuries to wide receiver Terry McLaurin and defensive tackle Daron Payne.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.