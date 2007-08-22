NFL Total Access to feature Carson Palmer, Lee Evans

In the second game, NFL Network telecasts the San Diego Chargers at Arizona Cardinals live Saturday at 10:00 p.m. A new head coach (Norv Turner, San Diego and Ken Whisenhunt, Arizona), a top 10 drafted quarterback (Philip Rivers, San Diego and Matt Leinart, Arizona), and a former NFL rushing champion (LaDainian Tomlinson, San Diego and Edgerrin James, Arizona) will take part for each team when the Chargers visit the Cardinals. (Both doubleheader games are available on local stations in participating team markets.)