NFL Total Access to feature Carson Palmer, Lee Evans

What's ahead ...
Thurs., Aug 23
Coverage of Thursday night's preseason action, season previews of the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins, comedian Jeff Garlin in-studio, Buffalo WR Lee Evans opens his video diary and Playbook's Brian Baldinger and Sterling Sharpe analyze Chargers coach Norv Turner.
Fri., Aug 24
Coverage of Friday night's preseason action, season previews of the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals and an NFC North division preview.
What you missed this week ...
Tues., Aug. 21
Colts QB Peyton Manning, Jeremy Shockey on Giants Cam, a New York Jets season preview, the latest college news from the ACC and Big East, Kara Henderson reports from Falcons camp and Adam Schefter goes Around the League.
Wed., Aug. 22
QB Carson Palmer on Bengals Cam, a Buffalo Bills season preview, Official Review with Mike Pereira and Schefter's Around the League.
NFL Network to air first live preseason doubleheader
NFL Network airs the first live preseason doubleheader on Saturday as it continues its wall-to-wall preseason coverage with 12 Week 3 preseason contests, including eight in high definition (schedule below).
NFL Network kicks off the live doubleheader with the Detroit Lions at Indianapolis Colts Saturday at 7:00 p.m. Detroit wide receiver Calvin Johnson, a consensus All-America at Georgia Tech and the second overall selection in the 2007 NFL Draft, will get a closer look at future Hall of Fame receiver Marvin Harrison when the Lions visit the Super Bowl-champion Indianapolis Colts.
In the second game, NFL Network telecasts the San Diego Chargers at Arizona Cardinals live Saturday at 10:00 p.m. A new head coach (Norv Turner, San Diego and Ken Whisenhunt, Arizona), a top 10 drafted quarterback (Philip Rivers, San Diego and Matt Leinart, Arizona), and a former NFL rushing champion (LaDainian Tomlinson, San Diego and Edgerrin James, Arizona) will take part for each team when the Chargers visit the Cardinals. (Both doubleheader games are available on local stations in participating team markets.)
During the 2007 NFL preseason, NFL Network televises 52 games - all but the 13 televised nationally by the NFL's other network partners (CBS, ESPN, FOX and NBC). NFL Network will televise a record 34 preseason games in high definition - up from 19 last year.
*In 2007, NFL Network will air nearly 200 football games, including eight regular season NFL games, 52 preseason games, 97 game re-airs, Super Bowl and NFL Classics, plus the Insight Bowl, Texas Bowl and Senior Bowl.
NFL Network airs seven days a week, 24 hours a day on a year-round basis and is the first television network fully dedicated to the NFL and the sport of football. For more information, log onto www.nfl.com/nflnetwork/.*